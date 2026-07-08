K’taka CEO rejects allegations of irregularities in electoral roll revision

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) V. Anbu Kumar on Wednesday rejected allegations of irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, asserting that the exercise is being carried out strictly in accordance with the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) guidelines.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Anbu Kumar dismissed allegations by political parties that the Election Commission in Karnataka was colluding with the Congress government.

He said these allegations are absolutely false and he categorically denies them. He added that they have photographic evidence showing Booth Level Officers (BLOs) visiting houses door-to-door to distribute Enumeration Forms. He said they have received complaints wherever there have been lapses, and action has been initiated, with show-cause notices already issued to more than 35 BLOs.

Asked about the NDA’s demand to halt the ongoing SIR exercise and restart the process, the CEO declined to comment. He said the complaint from the BJP and JD-S Union ministers will be looked into, and a report will be submitted to the ECI.

“I have no reaction to such statements. I cannot discuss certain issues,” he said.

Responding to allegations that schoolchildren were being used in the SIR exercise, Anbu Kumar said the matter would be looked into.

He said there are around 59,050 BLOs across Karnataka, and this is a massive logistical exercise. He added that Enumeration Forms have reached every BLO on time, and they have been distributed to voters. He said they have not received any complaints regarding incorrect or interchanged forms, and they will certainly take action wherever genuine complaints are found.

He said complaints received so far have been addressed and explained to the concerned political parties. He added that since July 2, they have not received any major complaints and are making every effort to ensure the process is completed smoothly.

Regarding the state government issuing directions on the distribution of permanent residence certificates, Anbu Kumar stated that they will be verified in the next phase.

He said the Commission has ensured that the distribution of Enumeration Forms has been carried out in accordance with the law. He added that the directions make it clear that BLOs must visit every household and personally deliver the Enumeration Forms to voters; if the forms are handed over to someone else, it is incorrect. However, no formal complaint has been registered regarding such instances.

Referring to the BJP’s complaint alleging irregularities in the process, Anbu Kumar said reports had been obtained from the concerned BLOs and forwarded to the ECI.

He assured all voters and political parties that the SIR exercise will be conducted strictly in accordance with the ECI’s directions, and that every procedure is being followed in accordance with the law. He said they are examining every complaint individually and submitting reports to the ECI.

Responding to allegations that Enumeration Forms were being distributed at mosques, madrassas and community centres instead of through door-to-door visits, the CEO said the Election Commission had acted immediately after receiving complaints on July 1. He said all District Election Officers (DEOs) and Assistant Election Officers (AEOs) have repeatedly been instructed that BLOs must conduct door-to-door visits and distribute the forms directly to voters, and this is the only approved procedure.

He added that Karnataka has already achieved 80.85 per cent distribution of Enumeration Forms through the prescribed process. He said if they receive any specific complaint that voters were called to a common place and forms were distributed in groups, they will investigate it immediately. He added that every complaint received, including oral complaints, has been examined, and necessary instructions have been issued to the concerned officials, with reports also being submitted to the ECI.

Anbu Kumar said the Deputy Election Commissioner had also reviewed the progress of the SIR exercise in Karnataka and reiterated that every complaint would be examined in accordance with law.

Explaining the relatively slower progress in urban areas, particularly Bengaluru, Anbu Kumar said some BLOs began the exercise a day or two later than scheduled and also faced difficulties as many residents were unavailable during working hours. He said more than 46 per cent of the Enumeration Forms have already been distributed in Bengaluru, and the pace has picked up, with distribution expected to reach 80 to 90 per cent within the next two to three days.