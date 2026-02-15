K’taka CM highlights GDP growth, welfare measures at 1,000-day event

Haveri (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that the Revenue Department is distributing title deeds to one lakh beneficiaries for the second time and has so far provided title deeds to 2.20 lakh families, calling it a record achievement.

He also claimed that Karnataka’s top GDP ranking in the country is the result of the pro-people policies implemented by his government.

He was speaking after inaugurating the government’s 1,000-day celebration programme and presiding over the distribution of title deeds to one lakh beneficiaries at an event organised jointly by the district administration and the Revenue Department.

The Chief Minister praised Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, stating that the department has witnessed significant progress since he assumed charge.

“Our pro-people government has made the state’s GDP number one in the country. The state is also progressing at a record pace in GST tax collection,” Siddaramaiah said while presenting supporting data.

He alleged that these achievements were made despite what he described as injustice by the Central government. Expressing concern, he said that former Chief Minister and current MP Basavaraj Bommai, along with Prahlad Joshi and Jagadish Shettar, have remained silent at the Centre on issues affecting the state.

“Our government has completed two years and nine months. Out of the promises we made, we have fulfilled 243 assurances. The remaining promises will be fulfilled during the rest of our term. Even during 2013–18, we fulfilled all our promises and delivered 30 additional assurances not mentioned in the manifesto, proving that we act on our commitments,” he said.

He accused the BJP of spreading false propaganda that the state treasury is empty, despite, according to him, failing to fulfil its own promises while in power.

“So far, we have directly transferred Rs 1.18 lakh crore to the people of the state through our guarantee schemes,” he said.

Referring to assessments by economists such as Amartya Sen and Abhijit Banerjee, as well as studies conducted by newspapers and universities, the Chief Minister said attempts to mislead people about the government’s performance were unjustified.

He reiterated his allegation that the Central government has been unfair to the state by withholding funds.

“Our successful 1,000 days in office are testimony to our commitment to pro-people governance,” Siddaramaiah said.

“Our government has successfully completed 1,000 days, and the Congress government has consistently worked to fulfil its promises,” he added.

He said the government is committed to inclusive development for people of all castes, religions, and linguistic groups, and is working to reduce inequality.

He accused the BJP of failing to deliver during its tenure and attempting to mislead the public with political statements.

Reaffirming his commitment, Siddaramaiah said, “This 1,000-day achievement convention reflects our dedication. We stand with the poor, Dalits, backward classes, minorities, women, and workers.”

He further alleged that the state has suffered losses of Rs 12,000–Rs 15,000 crore due to GST-related issues and claimed that Rs 15,000 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) has not yet been released by the Centre.

“If these funds are provided, many development works can be undertaken across the state,” he said.

He assured that the government would review the state’s financial position and address development demands raised at the district level.

At the “Successful 1,000 Days in Public Service and Land Guarantee Dedication Convention”, officials who demonstrated outstanding performance were honoured.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar; Ministers Krishna Byre Gowda, Shivanand Patil, H.K. Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, G. Parameshwara, and K.H. Muniyappa; Guarantee Implementation Committee Chairman H.M. Revanna; Chief Whip of the ruling party in the Legislative Council Saleem Ahmed; along with more than 20 MLAs and party leaders, were present at the event.



