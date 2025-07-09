K’taka CM meets Rajnath Singh, demands allocation of land for critical infra projects in B’luru

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi on Wednesday and discussed organising an air show as part of the Mysuru Dasara celebrations.

He also held consultations regarding the allocation of land to the Defence Department in Bengaluru for the development of a defence corridor and other infrastructure projects.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Ministers K.J. George, Byrathi Suresh, State Industries Minister M.B. Patil, and former Minister T.B. Jayachandra were present at the meeting.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, CM Siddaramaiah said that three key issues were discussed with Rajnath Singh.

“Firstly, an air show is organised every year during Dasara. I have submitted a request letter to organise the air show this year as well,” he said.

“Secondly, we have requested support for setting up defence corridors in Karnataka. Similar corridors have already been established in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. On the same lines, we have sought the creation of defence corridors in Karnataka,” he added.

He also said, “We have requested land belonging to the Defence Ministry in Bengaluru for three specific projects at three different locations — one for a tunnel project, another for a link road connecting the Bengaluru International Airport, and the third for a double-decker flyover.”

According to the Chief Minister, the Defence Minister has assured that permission for the air show will be granted.

“Regarding the other proposals, Rajnath Singh responded positively. I have also sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If he grants it, I will meet him,” Siddaramaiah said.

“I had sought an appointment with the Prime Minister earlier as well. This time too, if he gives time, I will meet him,” he reiterated.

When asked whether he would be meeting Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, CM Siddaramaiah clarified, saying, “Rahul Gandhi has not given an appointment yet. However, the media has reported that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and I are meeting him. I will seek an appointment, and if he agrees, I will meet him.”

Asked over the appointments to boards and corporations in the state, the Chief Minister said that Congress National General Secretary and Karnataka party in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala is arriving in Delhi on Thursday evening and that discussions will be held with him.

CM Siddaramaiah made three formal submissions to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: Land allocation for key infrastructure projects in Bengaluru, 2.039 acres of land for the Bengaluru Urban Vehicular Twin Tower Tunnel Project, aimed at easing traffic congestion from Bengaluru International Airport and northern parts of the city. As many as 6.837 acres of Defence department land for the construction of a link road from Airport Road (Ballari Road) to Sarovara Layout, along with land for the construction of a metro via duct and double-decker flyover under Phase 3 of the Metro Rail project.

Another request was also made for the sanction of 0.34 acres of Aerospace Industry Support and Development Agency (ALISDA) under the Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA). and 7.02 acres of Indian Air Force land for these projects.

The third request was about seeking support for Defence corridors in Karnataka.

“The state government requested the establishment of two defence corridors — one each in the northern and southern regions — under the Centre’s ‘Make in India’ initiative,” the submission said.

The third submission sought the participation of the Indian Air Force in the form of aerial displays by the Surya Kiran, Sarang, and other aerobatic teams during the upcoming Mysuru Dasara celebrations, scheduled to be held between September 22 and October 2, 2025.