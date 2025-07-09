Obscene videos: K’taka HC directs Prajwal Revanna to seek fresh bail in trial court; orders decision within 10 days

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s grandson Prajwal Revanna, the prime accused in the sexual assault and obscene videos case, to approach the trial court for seeking a second round of bail and directed the lower court to decide the matter in 10 days.

Earlier, the trial court and higher courts had outright rejected the bail petitions of Prajwal Revanna, who apart from being the grandson of Deve Gowda is the son of JD(S) MLA and former minister H.D. Revanna.

The Bench, headed by Justice S.R. Krishna Kumar passed the order noting that he can approach the High Court once the bail plea is rejected in the Sessions Court.

Senior Advocate Prabhuling Navadgi, who is representing Prajwal Revanna, argued that the High Court has the authority and option to directly hear the bail matter, instead of sending it to the trial court. He further submitted that the High Court itself could decide on the bail plea.

However, the Bench directed him to approach the lower court and seek remedy there first.

Prajwal Revanna in his fresh bail petition claimed that there had been a change of circumstances since the rejection of his bail plea last year and his plea could be considered now.

The Bench directed the trial court to decide on the matter within ten days following the request in this regard by Prajwal Revanna’s counsel.

The former JD(S) MP, on June 24, pleaded before the Karnataka High Court to grant him bail, citing delay in trial proceedings and changed circumstances since his custody began.

Prajwal Revanna is facing serious charges, including alleged sexual assault, repeated rape, blackmail, criminal intimidation, and more.

Counsel for Prajwal Revanna, senior advocate Prabhuling Navadgi, had submitted to the court that his client should be granted bail now, as there has been a change in circumstances since the last order denying bail was passed.

He further argued that there has been a significant delay in the trial court proceedings, which in itself is sufficient ground to consider bail.

The counsel had also pointed out that the complainant had filed the case four years after the alleged incident and accused Prajwal of sexually violating her only at the stage of recording her statement.

The prosecution, however, argued that the delay in the trial was due to Prajwal Revanna as the accused has repeatedly summoned defence witnesses to the stand, thereby contributing to the slow progress of the case.

Prajwal Revanna is lodged in Bengaluru Central Prison at present.