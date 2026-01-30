K’taka: Confident group chairman CJ Roy shoots himself at office

Bengaluru: In a major development, Confident Group Founder and Chairman C.J. Roy allegedly shot himself dead at his office in Bengaluru on Friday. The cause behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained.

The incident occurred at his property on Longford Road in Bengaluru, which falls under the Ashoknagar police station limits.

The Confident Group is one of the prominent real estate companies in the country. Police stated that the IT Department sleuths arrived in two vehicles and raided Roy’s office. Roy, who came to office afterwards at noon, has taken this extreme step – shot himself in the chest.

Police stated that he had faced an investigation by the IT officers for an hour.

Police stated that Roy fired at himself using a pistol. Investigators are verifying whether the incident took place during the ongoing Income Tax raids. After the incident, Roy’s staff immediately shifted him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

According to police, Roy’s family owns multiple business ventures, and he was facing several cases. The exact reason for the suicide is still under investigation. Senior police officers rushed to the spot and have taken up further investigation.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Roy may have taken the extreme step following repeated raids by the Income Tax Department. IT officials also conducted raids on his properties in Bengaluru on Friday. The police stated that the exact cause will be ascertained after recording the statements by the family members and completion of preliminary investigations.

Roy was known for his accessibility and for sharing his success story with youngsters through public interactions and reality shows. He was also very active on social media.

Founded 19 years ago, the Confident Group is a conglomerate with multiple business activities spread across India, the UAE, and the USA. The company is involved in designing and delivering several well-regarded real estate projects in Bengaluru, Kerala, and Dubai.

Roy was also known for helping poor students and for providing lavish gifts to winners of reality shows. More details regarding the incident are awaited. The body has been kept at Narayana Hospital in Anekal in the outskirts of the city.