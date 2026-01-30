KMC Mangalore and KMC Hospital Attavar to Host Cancer Conclave and Mangalore Can-Walk 2026 for World Cancer Day 2026

Mangalore: Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Mangalore, and KMC Hospital, Attavar, are jointly organizing the KMC Cancer Conclave 2026, a two-day academic conference centered on gastrointestinal cancers. The event will take place on the 31st of January and the 1st of February 2026 at the KMC Marena Sports and Indoor Complex, Attavar, Mangalore.

Dr. B. Unnikrishnan, Dean of Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore, addressed the media, emphasizing the institution’s dedication to advancing cancer care through multidisciplinary collaboration and academic excellence. He highlighted the KMC Hospital Attavar Oncology Centre’s long-standing legacy as the first cancer unit in Mangalore city, providing compassionate cancer care since 1992. The center delivers comprehensive services encompassing Radiation Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Medical Oncology, Cancer Diagnostics and Screening, and Palliative Care, all supported by a team of trained allied healthcare professionals. The Oncology Department is equipped with a state-of-the-art TrueBeam Linear Accelerator, facilitating advanced radiation techniques such as stereotactic radiotherapy and four-dimensional motion management-based radiation therapy. Furthermore, patients from Government Wenlock Hospital also benefit from these advanced systems, thereby broadening access to quality cancer care.

The conference is being organized under the leadership of Dr. M.S. Athiyamaan, Organizing Chairman, Dr. Dishitha Shetty, & Dr Abhishek Krishna, Organizing Secretary. They emphasized the theme of the conclave: “Bridging Together Disciplines for Better Gastrointestinal Cancer Outcomes,” underlining the importance of coordinated multidisciplinary approaches to improve patient outcomes.

The conclave is expected to gather eminent medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, surgical oncologists, general surgeons, gastroenterologists, pathologists, radiologists, and allied specialists. The scientific program will feature lectures, panel discussions, and case-based discussions designed to strengthen evidence-based clinical practice. With over 300 anticipated registrations, the conclave is poised to serve as a significant academic platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange in the field of gastrointestinal oncology.

The inaugural function of the conclave is scheduled for 10:00 AM on the 31st of January 2026 at the same venue. Dr. Anand Venugopal, Chief Operating Officer of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal, will be the Chief Guest, and Dr. Dilip G. Naik, Pro Vice Chancellor of MAHE, Mangalore Campus, will preside over the function.

Dr. M. Chakrapani, Medical Superintendent of KMC Hospital, Attavar, noted that World Cancer Day is observed annually on February 4th. As part of the World Cancer Day 2026 activities, the KMC Hospital Attavar Oncology Centre is organizing the Mangalore Can-Walk on the 1st of February 2026 at 6:00 AM. This community awareness walk is expected to draw participation from approximately 1,300 individuals, including cancer survivors, caregivers, doctors, nurses, students, volunteers, and concerned citizens from across Mangalore.

This initiative seeks to promote early detection, encourage healthy lifestyles, reduce the stigma associated with cancer, and cultivate a strong support system for individuals and families affected by the disease. The walk will also serve as a platform to underscore the significance of compassion, community engagement, and collective responsibility in the ongoing fight against cancer. Participants will walk the route from Dr TMA Pai International Convention Centre – PVS Junction – Navabharath Circle – City Centre – Hampankatta – KMC Lighthouse Road Campus, symbolizing solidarity and a shared commitment to a cancer-aware society.

The program is supported by the Mangalore Runners Club, the Indian Cancer Society, L&T Technology Services, official radio partner 93.5 Red FM, The Ocean Pearl, Decathlon, and The S Studio.