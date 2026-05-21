K’taka Cong protests over NEET leaks; CM Siddaramaiah criticizes Centre, demands Pradhan’s resignation

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, on Wednesday participated in a protest organised by the Karnataka Youth Congress at Freedom Park against the irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG-2026 examination and the Central government. He later addressed the gathering at the event.

The protest was staged at Freedom Park and attended by AICC General Secretary and Karnataka incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala, along with other prominent party leaders. The protesters displayed T-shirts bearing the slogan “PM is Compromised” and held posters stating, “NEET scam exposed, Indian youth demands answers.”

Addressing a protest organised by the Karnataka Youth Congress against alleged NEET irregularities, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Central government over the alleged irregularities and repeated question paper leaks in the NEET examination, accusing it of incompetence and failing the country’s youth.

Demanding accountability, Siddaramaiah said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should immediately resign, taking moral responsibility for the issue.

The Chief Minister also demanded adequate compensation for the families of students who died allegedly due to stress related to NEET irregularities and called for the immediate abolition of the NEET system.

“The NEET system should be scrapped immediately and the pre-2015 system restored. States must regain their authority over medical entrance examinations,” he said.

Siddaramaiah said the BJP governments at the Centre and in various states were incapable of even conducting examinations properly.

“The BJP governments led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and in states are incapable of proper governance, let alone conducting examinations fairly. Time and again, they have proved that apart from spreading hatred to secure votes, they are not proficient in anything else,” he alleged.

The Chief Minister referred to recruitment scams that took place during previous BJP governments in Karnataka led by former Chief Ministers Basavaraj Bommai and B.S. Yediyurappa.

“Widespread corruption and irregularities took place in recruitment examinations for Sub-Inspectors, engineers and other posts. For the first time in Karnataka’s history, an ADGP-rank police officer was sent to jail,” he claimed.

Siddaramaiah alleged that similar issues were prevalent in all BJP-ruled states and accused the Union government of lacking foresight and preparedness.

“When crises arise, BJP leaders only chant ‘Pakistan’ and ‘Muslim’ instead of addressing real issues. India’s economy is declining, foreign policy has weakened, and relations with neighbouring countries have deteriorated,” he alleged.

The Chief Minister further claimed that unemployment among young graduates had reached alarming levels. “According to recent data, unemployment among graduates aged between 20 and 29 has reached 69 per cent. A country that cannot provide jobs to its youth will slide into poverty,” he said.

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Siddaramaiah alleged that the Prime Minister often went on foreign tours during times of crisis. “While students are dying by suicide, PM Modi is touring Europe,” he said.

He also criticised Dharmendra Pradhan over the handling of the NEET controversy.

“The irresponsible Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has merely announced re-examinations and remained silent. He should have apologised to the parents of students who died by suicide and resigned by now,” Siddaramaiah said.

The Chief Minister claimed that medical entrance examination question papers had leaked many times since 2015. “After the introduction of the NEET system in 2016, leaks occurred in 2016, 2021, 2024 and 2026. During the UPA government led by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh between 2004 and 2014, the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT) was conducted without a single paper leak. Under the PM Modi government, paper leaks have become routine,” he alleged.

Siddaramaiah said Karnataka had earlier conducted its own CET examinations efficiently for admissions to medical courses before the Centre introduced NEET.

“Education is in the Concurrent List of the Constitution. However, the PM Modi government weakened the rights of states and imposed NEET. This has made medical education inaccessible for poor, backward and rural students. Only a few students who could afford expensive coaching centres benefited,” he said.

He further alleged that private agencies associated with the National Testing Agency (NTA) were involved in irregularities. “The NTA depends on private agencies for conducting and evaluating NEET examinations. Some of these agencies have already been blacklisted by certain states, yet the NTA continues to use their services,” he claimed.