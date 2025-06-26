K’taka Congress protests against BJP for comparing Indira Gandhi to Hitler; lodges FIR

Bengaluru: Congress’ Karnataka unit staged a protest on Thursday against the BJP for its social media post comparing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to Adolf Hitler, and lodged an FIR in this connection.

The High Grounds police in Bengaluru have registered an FIR against the BJP IT cell for allegedly using objectionable language against the late Prime Minister. The FIR has been filed under Sections 192 and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.

Congress leaders claimed that the post could incite social unrest.

The protesters demanded immediate action against the Karnataka BJP social media team for “insulting” Indira Gandhi by “misusing” her image under the pretext of criticising the Emergency. They called for the immediate removal of the offensive content and the arrest of those responsible.

The protest was led by S. Manohar, General Secretary of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

“The protest was held in front of the BJP central office to condemn the disgraceful act of the party’s social media wing, which insulted former Prime Minister and courageous leader Indira Gandhi by portraying her image alongside that of Hitler,” Manohar stated.

He added that while BJP leaders may observe the 50th anniversary of the Emergency and have the right to oppose it, such rights do not extend to personal insults or historical distortions.

“Indira Gandhi was a leader who sacrificed her life for the country, led India to victory against Pakistan, and brought honour to the nation. Comparing her to Hitler is not only unacceptable but also an insult to every woman in this country,” he said.

Referring to recent terror incidents, he said, “India continues to assert that Pakistan is responsible for the deaths of innocent civilians in the Pehalgam terror attack. It was Indira Gandhi who led the fight against Pakistan and forced their Army to surrender before Indian forces.”

He warned that if the accused are not arrested immediately, the Congress will continue the protest in front of the BJP office.