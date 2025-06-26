Udupi Resident Dies After Being Rescued in Mangalore; Notice Issued to Relatives

Udupi: Shankara Bhandari, 65, a resident of Alewoor, Udupi, has passed away. Bhandari, a member of the Savita Samaj, was discovered in a helpless state in Mangalore some time ago. Acting on the instructions of the Mangalore Police, Vishu Shetty provided assistance, rescuing Bhandari and admitting him to the Hosa Belaku Ashram in Bailoor, Karkala.

Authorities have confirmed that Mr. Bhandari was originally from Udupi and is survived by children and other relatives. Following Mr. Bhandari’s death, Vishu Shetty is requesting that any relatives come forward and contact the Hosa Belaku Ashram in Bailoor, Karkala, to address necessary arrangements.