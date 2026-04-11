K’taka Deputy Speaker breaks down over eviction of villagers, seeks land rights​

Haveri: Karnataka Deputy Speaker in the Legislative Assembly, Rudrappa Lamani, broke down in tears during a Zilla Panchayat progress review meeting held near Devagiri village in Haveri district on Saturday, highlighting the plight of villagers allegedly being evicted from forest land.​

Addressing officials at the meeting, Lamani said several villages have existed adjacent to forest areas since before Independence. However, residents are now facing eviction after authorities claimed that their houses fall within the reserved forest limits. First Information Reports have been registered against them, and many have been forced to vacate their homes.​

He pointed out that residents of Guttal Tanda and Karur villages in Haveri have already been displaced, adding that people from as many as 22 villages across the state are facing similar issues.​

Lamani noted that the government itself had provided housing and livelihood opportunities to these communities over the past three decades. He said that now the forest department has issued notices stating that these areas fall under reserved forests.​

He further stated that he has been raising the issue for the past five years and has met Union Ministers and Members of Parliament seeking intervention.​

Expressing anguish, Lamani said orders are being passed while sitting in air-conditioned offices in the Supreme Court. He asked where thousands of poor people should go and urged Members of Parliament to put pressure on the Central government.​

Alleging harassment, he said the forest department is filing First Information Reports against poor residents and creating difficulties for them. ​

He urged both the Central government and the Supreme Court to act in favour of the affected communities and grant land ownership rights to those residing in such areas.​

He recalled that since the tenure of late Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, those living in huts and informal structures were to be provided ‘patta’ (land ownership) documents. ​

However, forest authorities are acting arbitrarily and refusing to issue these documents. As a result, many people are facing injustice. He questioned whether he is facing this situation, what about others?​

He added that in Shiggaon and Kolar, people have been issued eviction notices. He asked where they are supposed to go. In a democratic set-up, he said, the Centre should relax the law in this regard. ​

He questioned what Lok Sabha members are doing, noting that he has met several prominent Members of Parliament, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Prakash Birla. He said he has done everything possible, but the resolution passed by the state legislature in this regard has been rejected by the Centre.​

Lamani stressed that people have the right to life. He said, if they are threatened with eviction or First Information Reports, then what is the meaning of democracy? ​

He added that no alternative arrangements have been made. ​

He emphasised that this issue is not confined to Karnataka, as people across the country are facing this crisis. ​

He urged that people should be allowed to live where they are, stating that everyone has the right to live, and this is his humble request to the Supreme Court and the Centre.​