‘Systematic network’ behind incidents of love jihad in K’taka: Pralhad Joshi​

Hubballi: Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Saturday alleged that there is a “systematic network” behind incidents related to so-called love jihad, claiming that such cases are occurring across the country and more frequently in states governed by the Congress.​

Speaking to reporters in Dharwad, Joshi urged the state government to take the issue of love jihad seriously and warned that it should not create a situation where people are forced to take to the streets.​

Responding to a question on the recent by-elections, he said that, as polling has concluded, it would be appropriate to wait for the results.​

Joshi also expressed concern about the law-and-order situation in Karnataka, stating that it has become a serious issue. ​

He alleged that there is large-scale corruption in police transfers, with huge sums of money involved, and that such practices have become commonplace.​

Referring to a recent incident of the murder of a Youth Congress leader, he claimed that a Congress youth leader was murdered by another Congress leader. ​

I learned about this through media reports. If such an incident can happen to a Congress leader, it reflects the state of law and order,” he said.​

It can be recalled that tension prevailed in Karnataka’s Hubballi last Friday, following allegations of “love jihad” involving a Muslim youth and a Hindu girl, which led to clashes between members of Hindu organisations and the boy’s family.​

Tensions further intensified as members of Hindu organisations staged a protest outside the Old Hubballi police station, with hundreds of activists demanding strict action against the accused youth.​

According to police, the youth, identified as Sameer, a resident of Vijayanagar and a gym trainer, was reportedly seen moving around with the girl he had met at the gym.​

Members of Hindu organisations intervened, alleging that the relationship was a case of love jihad. They took Sameer into their custody and handed him over to the Old Hubballi police.​

The situation escalated when Sameer’s family members allegedly entered the girl’s house, accusing her family of kidnapping him and creating a ruckus. They are also alleged to have attempted an assault during the confrontation.​

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP Member of Parliament and former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar met the family of the victim of ‘love jihad’ in Hubballi at different times and consoled them.​