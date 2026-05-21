‘Are we supposed to reduce them?’ Karnataka CM targets Centre over rising fuel prices

Bengaluru: Hinting that the state government would not roll back taxes on petrol and diesel, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday questioned the media’s focus on the state’s taxation policy while the Centre increases the fuel prices sharply.

“They (the Centre) will hike the prices of fuel, and are we supposed to reduce them? Why doesn’t the media question them on this issue? Instead, the media keeps asking us whether we will reduce prices,” Siddaramaiah said in response to questions from reporters.

As reporters said that the state government had also levied higher taxes on fuel, he said: “Why are you asking me about it? Shouldn’t you ask those who increased the prices first?”

Siddaramaiah also compared the current fuel prices with those during the tenure of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office.

“After Narendra Modi came to power, what happened to diesel and petrol prices? During Manmohan Singh’s tenure, diesel was priced at Rs 48 per litre and petrol at Rs 70 per litre. An LPG cylinder cost Rs 414. What are the prices now? Who has increased them?” he asked.

Asked whether the state government would provide any relief to people affected by the fuel price hike, the Chief Minister did not respond and walked away.

Later, Siddaramaiah administered the Anti-Terrorism Day pledge at the Vidhana Soudha conference hall as part of the observance of Anti-Terrorism Day.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh and senior bureaucrats participated in the programme and took the pledge.

Administering the oath, Siddaramaiah said: “We, the citizens of Bharat, having faith in the great tradition of non-violence and tolerance for which our country is known, pledge to oppose all forms of terrorism and violence with determination and strength. We solemnly resolve to promote peace, social harmony and mutual understanding among all sections of society, and to fight against divisive and destructive forces that threaten human values and lives with our full capacity.”



