K’taka leadership change: D.K. Shivakumar seeks blessings of Kharge, says CLP leader election is ‘immediate priority’

New Delhi/ Bengaluru: Commenting on the questions of new Chief Minister and formation of government in Karnataka, State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar said on Friday that the immediate priority is to complete the process of electing the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Leader in the meeting and that other matters would be discussed only after that process is concluded.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi and sought his blessings by touching his feet.

It can be noted that Shivakumar is a strong contender for the Chief Minister’s post.

He made the statement while speaking to media in Delhi after meeting the Congress High Command leaders in New Delhi amid ongoing discussions over government formation in the state.

This is his first public statement to the media after resignation of Siddaramaiah to the post of Chief Minister.

Shivakumar said that a CLP meeting has been scheduled in Bengaluru on Saturday evening and all party MLAs have been instructed to remain in the city.

He added that the timing of the meeting has been decided based on the directions of the Congress high command leaders.

He refused to reveal any details regarding the date of the swearing-in ceremony and the formation of the new Cabinet, saying that all decisions would be taken step by step.

Earlier on Friday, Shivakumar met Congress President Kharge and discussed issues related to the formation of the new state government during the meeting.

Meanwhile, Congress MPs and MLAs from Karnataka met D.K. Shivakumar in New Delhi on Friday and held consultations with him.

D.K. Shivakumar and former Minister K.J. George also held discussions with Siddaramaiah in Delhi on Friday.

In a major development, caretaker Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called a meeting of the CLP on Saturday, amid ongoing political developments following his resignation as the Chief Minister.

The meeting has been convened to elect a new leader of the CLP following Siddaramaiah’s resignation from the Chief Minister’s post.

The newly elected CLP leader is expected to become the party’s choice for the Chief Minister’s post.

The CLP meeting will begin at 4 p.m. at the Conference Hall of Vidhana Soudha.

Siddaramaiah, who is currently the Leader of the CLP, will preside over the meeting.

The announcement was made by Allamaprabhu Patil, MLA and Secretary of the Congress Legislature Party.

All Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs), Lok Sabha members, and Rajya Sabha members have been asked to attend the meeting.