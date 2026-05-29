‘Law and Order missing in TN’: Udhayanidhi attacks CM Vijay

Chennai: The brutal murder of a young woman, believed to be around 25 years old, in Cuddalore has sparked political criticism.

Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday launched a blistering attack on the Tamil Nadu government, headed by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay over the state’s law and order situation.

In a statement issued on Friday, Udhayanidhi described the incident as “deeply shocking” and said the repeated occurrence of murders, robberies, and sexual violence across Tamil Nadu has left people questioning whether law and order still exists in the state.

Targeting the ruling dispensation in the state, he alleged that since the “#SofaModelGovernment” came to power, “hardly a day has passed without incidents of murder, robbery, or sexual violence being reported.”

The Opposition leader also took a swipe at Chief Minister Vijay, accusing him of failing to deliver on promises made during the election campaign.

“The person who spoke extensively about law and order during the election campaign with prepared notes and punch dialogues appears to have gone into ‘Deep Sleep Mode’ after becoming Chief Minister,” Udhayanidhi remarked.

Raising concerns over women’s safety initiatives, he pointed to reports that the launch event for the proposed “Singappen Force” — a special initiative announced for women’s protection — had been cancelled at the last minute.

He questioned whether the event had merely been postponed or if the entire initiative had been shelved altogether.

“Is changing the name and uniform of the Singappen Force the only change being made? Or does the government need more time to establish and maintain law and order?” he asked.

Udhayanidhi further said Tamil Nadu “cannot afford to wait” for the government to gradually learn how to maintain public safety and protect law and order in the state.