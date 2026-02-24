K’taka student murder case: Siddaramaiah warns against misuse of situation

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned the murder of a Class 10 student by a group of minors, and urged the public to maintain peace while advising parents to closely monitor their children’s activities.

He also cautioned against any attempts to exploit the situation or disrupt public order.

Shivamogga experienced tension on Tuesday after a Class 10 student died while attempting to save his friend from an attack by minors from the same area. The deceased student’s family has stated they will take drastic action if the perpetrators are not punished.

Sanket, 15, was killed while trying to protect his friend Girish from a group assault on the outskirts of Shivamogga on Monday night, which led to heightened tensions in the area.

Policemen have taken seven boys into custody in connection with the incident. The case has reportedly taken a communal turn, as the accused belong to a different community.

Siddaramaiah stated, “I strongly condemn the brutal assault and murder of a school student at Uragadur near Shivamogga city. I appeal to the public to maintain peace and restraint and not fall prey to any provocation. Strict action will also be taken against anyone who attempts to misuse the situation and disturb public peace.”

In addition to supporting the bereaved family, we will ensure that all those involved are punished according to the law and will make every effort to deliver justice. The murderers are still minors. It is unfortunate that children who should have focused on their education, built their future, and supported their families have instead fallen prey to bad habits and become involved in such unlawful acts, CM Siddaramaiah stated.​

“Regardless of motive or identity, I have instructed the police to ensure the accused are dealt with strictly under the law. Strong action will be taken to deter similar crimes in the future,” CM Siddaramaiah assured.

Hatred, violence, and criminal tendencies at such a young age are extremely dangerous. If individuals with such a mindset become addicted to bad habits, the situation can go out of control, he observed.​

“Parents must closely monitor their children’s activities and guide them if they go astray. School authorities should ensure no illegal activities occur near school premises and seek police assistance if necessary,” he appealed.

“To support the grieving family, the government will provide compensation of Rs 15 lakh to the deceased student’s parents. All those involved have been arrested, and I assure the family that a fair investigation will be conducted and maximum punishment will be ensured,” he stated.​