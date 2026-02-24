Mangaluru International Airport Secures Global ASQ Award for Best Airport at Arrivals for Second Successive Year

Mangaluru: Airports Council International (ACI) World has bestowed upon Mangaluru International Airport the 2025 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award for Best Airport at Arrivals – Globally. This marks the second consecutive year the airport has received this prestigious recognition, solidifying its position as a global leader in passenger experience. Mangaluru International Airport also won the award in 2024.

The ASQ Awards, widely acknowledged as the aviation industry’s most reliable gauge of customer satisfaction, are based entirely on real-time passenger feedback gathered through ACI’s independent survey program. The arrivals category assesses the end-to-end inbound journey, encompassing immigration procedures, baggage handling efficiency, terminal environment, cleanliness standards, wayfinding clarity, and overall passenger comfort.

In 2025, only six airports worldwide were selected in the Best Airport at Arrivals – Globally category, highlighting the magnitude of Mangaluru International Airport’s achievement. The award underscores the airport’s continuous investments in process optimization, digital innovation, and comprehensive service training programs, alongside strong collaborations with government entities and various ecosystem partners. A sustained emphasis on operational efficiency and passenger-focused infrastructure enhancements has demonstrably contributed to streamlined arrivals processes and reduced turnaround times.

Mangaluru International Airport is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), India’s largest private airport operator. This accomplishment further strengthens AAHL’s expanding portfolio of globally benchmarked airports across India, underscoring its commitment to consistent service delivery, technology-driven processes, and comprehensive infrastructure modernization.

Airport management has lauded its frontline teams and stakeholders for their collective efforts in delivering a consistently superior experience, as validated directly by passengers through the ASQ framework.

The awards will be formally presented at the ASQ Awards Ceremony on 2 September 2026 in Istanbul, Türkiye, during ACI World’s Airport Experience Summit, scheduled from 31 August to 4 September. This year, a total of 100 airports worldwide have been recognized across various categories, with 195 awards to be presented.

This latest recognition reinforces Mangaluru International Airport’s standing as a preferred gateway for both domestic and international travelers, while reaffirming its dedication to elevating service standards in accordance with global best practices.