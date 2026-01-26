K’taka tableau reflects journey from ‘millets to microchips’ at Bharat Parv

Bengaluru: The Karnataka tableau themed ‘Millets to Microchip’ was showcased at Bharat Parv 2026, a national cultural and tourism festival organised by the Ministry of Tourism as part of the Republic Day celebrations.

Bharat Parv 2026 will be held for six days from January 26 to January 31 at the Lawns and Gyan Path in front of the Red Fort in New Delhi. The festival aims to highlight the country’s cultural diversity, heritage and development through exhibitions, performances and displays from different states.

The tableau was dropped from the Republic Day parade by the Central authorities this year under the rotation policy. In 2022, the Union government decided that each state and Union territory would participate alternatively in the parade and at Bharat Parv. Last year, Karnataka was part of the parade, so this year the state’s tableau will be stationed at the Red Fort.

The Karnataka tableau has been designed to reflect the state’s journey of development, showcasing its leadership in agriculture, industry and modern technology. The theme adopted for the tableau is ‘Millet to Microchip’, symbolising Karnataka’s transition from traditional agrarian roots to a modern, technology-driven economy.

The tableau prominently highlights Karnataka’s leadership in the production of ‘Siri Dhaanya’ (millets). Large pots filled with different varieties of millets are displayed, along with a statue of a farmer couple holding harvested crops. The front portion of the tableau features an image of the rising sun, symbolising consistent growth, progress and dynamism.

Statues of children releasing a fountain of spirit are also included, reflecting the empowerment of rural communities in the state. The tableau further showcases Karnataka’s technological advancements through images and artefacts related to science and innovation.

An AI robot statue represents the future of technology, while images and models of a rocket and a scientist placed on either side of the tableau highlight the state’s contribution to space technology. A statue of a woman doctor providing medical consultation through telemedicine depicts progress in the healthcare sector.

The tableau also portrays the use of drones in agriculture, with a woman farmer shown operating a drone over farmland, emphasising the adoption of modern technology in farming. Representations of the industrial workforce have been included to showcase the state’s industrial growth. A microchip forms the central object of the tableau, underlining Karnataka’s role as a major hub for electronics and technology.

Overall, the tableau captures Karnataka’s journey from tradition to progress, illustrating its transformation from soil to machines and microchips, while balancing agriculture, industry and innovation.

The tableau will be stationed at Bharat Parv at Red Fort, organised by the Union Ministry of Tourism, where tableaux, regional cuisines, handicrafts and handlooms from states and union territories are showcased for 30 days.

A team of 200 craftsmen had been deployed in Delhi to create the tableau for Rs 2 crore.



