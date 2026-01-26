Varahi Irrigation Project to Benefit Farmers; Technical Review Meeting Soon – Minister Hebbalkar

Udupi: Minister for Women and Child Development and Udupi District In-charge Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar has affirmed the potential benefits of the Varahi Irrigation Project for farmers in the region. Speaking to the media following the 77th Republic Day celebrations, Minister Hebbalkar announced that a meeting with the project’s technical team would be convened to address and resolve existing issues as soon as possible.

The Minister emphasized the long-standing demand for the Varahi project in the district, stating that both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are fully cognizant of its importance. In response to queries regarding purported internal disagreements within the Congress party concerning the Varahi irrigation project, she clarified that the initiative is solely aimed at benefiting the agricultural community. She confirmed that a technical team has already conducted a comprehensive site inspection.

“I do not wish to comment on senior Congress leader Pratap Chandra Shetty,” Minister Hebbalkar stated. “The technical team has carried out its assessment, and the district administration has complete information. We will find a solution as soon as possible. It is unfortunate that the project has been stalled for so long.”

Addressing allegations made by former minister Sunil Kumar regarding the state government’s alleged neglect of the Parashurama Theme Park, Minister Hebbalkar asserted that Parashurama is a revered deity along the coast and that her government has no intention of politicizing religious matters. She further alleged that Mr. Kumar had misled the public by installing a fibre statue while claiming it to be bronze. “It is Sunil Kumar who deceived people and politicized the issue. Congress does not indulge in politics over matters of faith. The Parashurama statue work will be completed and inaugurated at the earliest,” she stated.

Regarding the controversial issue of the District Commissioner hoisting a bhagwa (saffron) flag during the Udupi Paryaya festival, Minister Hebbalkar acknowledged the religious significance of the Paryaya festival and Udupi’s rich cultural and religious heritage. “I am aware of the issue. Let us leave the flag-hoisting matter there itself,” she commented.

Elaborating on the recently introduced anti-hate speech law, Minister Hebbalkar explained that the Congress government had enacted the bill through a legitimate legal process. “Tomorrow, even the BJP may come to power and could use the same law against us. The sole objective of the hate speech bill is to protect the unity and integrity of the country,” she said. She further emphasized that the law is intended to prevent abuse based on caste, region, language, or personality, ensuring peaceful coexistence among citizens. “The bill has been introduced in line with the spirit of the Constitution. If anyone from the Congress indulges in hate speech, the law will apply to them as well,” she clarified.

Concluding her remarks, Minister Hebbalkar expressed her joy at hoisting the national flag at St Mary’s Island, describing it as a novel and memorable experience. “For the first time in the Udupi district, the national flag was hoisted on an island. It was an exciting and memorable experience, and I consider it my privilege,” she said.