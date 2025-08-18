K’taka: Woman alleges rape by former UP MLA

Bengaluru: A 40-year-old woman has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by former SP MLA Sribhagawan Sharma, aka Guddu Pandit, in Bengaluru, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Sunday, August 17, at the Taj Hotel near Kempegowda International Airport.

In her complaint to the BIAL Airport police station, the woman stated that she had come to Bengaluru on August 14 with her 8-year-old son. She further alleged that she had travelled to the city for a court marriage with the 51-year-old former MLA.

After her arrival, the accused reportedly took her to several places in Bengaluru and later to Chitradurga city in central Karnataka. They then returned to the Taj Hotel near the airport on August 17, police said.

The victim alleged that while staying in room number 582, the accused took regular photos and videos with her before committing rape. She further claimed that after the assault, Guddu Pandit threatened her with dire consequences when she confronted him and said she would approach the police.

The accused then allegedly abandoned the woman and her son in the hotel room and fled the city, police said. A case has been registered under the provisions of Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means.

The victim waited at the hotel room for the accused will return, and after realising that he won’t come back, she approached the police and lodged the complaint. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused had promised the victim of registered marriage and committed the crime.

It has further come to light that the victim was allegedly in a live-in relationship with the accused former MLA from Debai Assembly Constituency in UP’s Bulandshahr district since 2017. It is also alleged that they have a son out of their relationship.

It has also come to light that the victim had approached the police in Uttar Pradesh over a domestic issue against the accused.

Further investigation into the case is underway.