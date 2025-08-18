Udupi Construction Workers Launch Indefinite Protest Over Laterite Stone Shortage

Udupi: Members of the Udupi District Coordination Committee of Building and Other Construction Workers’ Unions commenced an indefinite sit-in protest today in front of the Udupi Deputy Commissioner’s Office, citing a critical shortage of laterite stones and sand within the district. The protest, driven by concerns over the impact on the region’s impoverished communities, saw demonstrators gathering from 10 AM until 4:30 PM, with a commitment to continue the action until their demands are met.

Balakrishna Shetty, State Vice President of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), addressed the assembled protesters, emphasizing the reliance of the district’s economically disadvantaged population on laterite stone for housing construction, as they are unable to afford concrete alternatives. Shetty asserted that district administration policies have undermined the ability of these individuals to build homes, leading to unemployment for masons and daily-wage construction laborers due to the virtual standstill in construction activities. He also warned of an impending aggravation of the existing sand shortage. Shetty called for a sustained and vigorous opposition to what he characterized as systemic injustice.

Suresh Kallagar, CITU District General Secretary, elaborated on the crux of the issue, explaining that while the district administration has designated 147 sites for laterite stone extraction, the available stone at these locations is often of substandard quality, resulting in a scarcity of suitable material and an escalation of prices. He argued that this situation creates opportunities for unscrupulous actors to exploit the poor by charging inflated prices for the essential building material. Kallagar urged the district administration to issue legal licenses for quarries with demonstrable reserves of quality stone and to reduce royalty rates to levels comparable with the Kerala model. He further demanded that the Deputy Commissioner convene a joint meeting of relevant stakeholders to address and resolve the multifaceted issues.

Several prominent CITU leaders were present at the dharna, including H. Narasimha Chandrashekar V., Ram Karkada, Shashidhar Golla, Kaviraj S. Kanchan, Subhash Chandra Nayak, Chikka Mogaveera Gangolli, Rajeev Padukone, Sridhar Uppunda, Ramesh Gulwadi, Nagaratna Paduvari, Jyothi, Shanta, and Sanjeev Balkur, District Coordinator of the Dalit Rights Committee. Ronald Rajesh Quadros served as the host and welcomed the attendees.

The protesters have articulated a series of key demands aimed at alleviating the crisis:

Immediate permits should be issued for laterite stone quarries located in safe areas within the district, ensuring the absence of environmental or other hazards.

Royalty rates should be reduced to Rs 76 per tonne, mirroring the Kerala model, with the elimination of all other existing taxes.

The current six-monthly renewal cycle for quarry permits should be extended to an annual renewal, streamlining the process and deterring illegal activities.

Given the limited number of stone quarries within the Udupi district, restrictions on the import of red stone from South Kanara (Dakshina Kannada) quarries should be lifted.

Decisive action must be taken against individuals or entities engaged in the sale of red stones at inflated prices, with a mandate to make the stones available to the public at pre-existing rates.

A joint meeting, chaired by the Deputy Commissioner and including officials from the Mining Department and representatives of labor unions, must be convened to comprehensively address both the red stone and sand shortage issues.

The protest is slated to continue tomorrow and indefinitely until the demands are comprehensively addressed and fulfilled by the relevant authorities.