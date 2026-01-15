Kumaraswamy celebrates Sankranti festival with families of over 600 differently-abled employees

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, celebrated Sankranti festival with over 600 differently-abled employees working in various divisions of Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) at his farmhouse in Bidadi on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Thursday.

For the past seven years, the minister has been hosting differently-abled employees and their family members to celebrate Sankranti with him.

He interacted with the families and celebrated the festival by sharing the special Sankranti Ellu-Bella (gingelly seeds and jaggery) treat with them, expressing his happiness.

The differently-abled employees arrived with their parents, spouses and children and joyfully fed Ellu-Bella to the minister as part of the festivities.

“Seeing all of you fills my heart with emotion. God gave me a small opportunity to help you, and the love and affection you continue to show me by keeping this close to your hearts has given true meaning to my life,” Kumaraswamy said.

Seeing tears in the minister’s eyes, many in attendance were momentarily speechless. They expressed concern for his health and wished that he remain healthy always.

“You are role models for everyone. You work hard and have built dignified lives with the salaries provided by the government. Your lives and progress are an inspiration to society. I wish that you, your families, and your children achieve even greater heights,” the minister said, extending his wishes to the families.

In 2006, when Kumaraswamy was serving as Chief Minister, Janata Darshan programmes were being held. During these programmes, a large number of differently-abled persons would approach the Chief Minister seeking employment. Moved by their plight, Kumaraswamy, as Chief Minister, appointed over 600 differently-abled persons on a contract basis in various divisions of BESCOM and KPTCL.

However, until 2018, their services were not regularised, and no government addressed their concerns. After becoming Chief Minister again in 2018, Kumaraswamy regularised the services of all the differently-abled employees who had been appointed on a contract basis in 2006. Employment was provided in the Energy Department to 300 SSLC-pass candidates and 300 graduates. On January 14, 2019, coinciding with the Sankranti festival, Kumaraswamy issued orders regularising their services, bringing joy to more than 600 differently-abled families.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said, “I have helped to the best of my ability whenever I got the opportunity. I have extended as much support as possible to the differently-abled. Even in the future, my heart will always respond to those who lack physical strength, and I will sincerely work for their welfare.”

He added that society must go beyond sympathy and focus on economically empowering the differently-abled and the physically challenged. “Whenever I get an opportunity, I will work for them. For me, they are equal to God,” the minister said.

He noted that many differently-abled persons in society are still facing hardship and said greater efforts are needed to empower them. Expressing hope that God would grant more opportunities in the future, he advised parents to educate their children well and wished them a bright future.

The employees, expressing gratitude to the Union Minister, said that when they were working on a contract basis, their salary was only Rs 3,000. “After our services were regularised, we are now earning between Rs 80,000 and Rs 90,000, and in some cases more than Rs 1 lakh. We have built our own houses, bought cars, and are providing good education to our children. All this has been possible because of Kumaraswamy. That is why we celebrate Sankranti with him every year,” the differently-abled employees said.



