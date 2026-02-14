Kumaraswamy rules out CM debate, says alliance with BJP clear

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday dismissed speculation over leadership issues within the JD(S)-BJP alliance, saying this is not the time to discuss who should become Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Referring to discussions about the alliance with the BJP and demands from some of his supporters that he should be projected as Chief Minister, Kumaraswamy said there was still time for such decisions. “There is still time for that. Speaking about it now would be like stitching a cap before the child is born,” he remarked.

“There is no confusion regarding the alliance with the BJP, and I have an open mind about an alliance for the Greater Bengaluru civic polls,” he added.

Responding to media queries at the party’s state office, J.P. Bhavan, Kumaraswamy said the immediate priority was to strengthen the alliance and focus on political work in the state.

“It is not appropriate to speak about leadership positions now. There is a very bad government in the state. My objective is to remove this corrupt and inefficient Congress-led government and bring in a pro-people administration. The JD(S) and BJP will work together to accomplish this,” he said.

Further referring to discussions about the alliance and the Chief Minister’s post, he said he does not feel the need to respond to such remarks. “If I start responding to everyone, people may think I lack maturity. Therefore, I will not speak on that. We will strengthen the alliance together, contest the elections together and form a pro-people government,” Kumaraswamy said.

“I have told you many times that my goal is to remove this anti-people government in the state. I have been saying this from the beginning,” he said in response to another question.

He added that internal discussions were ongoing and no final decisions had been taken. “Different discussions take place within different parties. Nothing is final. The Assembly elections are still two years away, and local body elections are four to five months away,” he said.

Regarding local body and Greater Bengaluru elections, Kumaraswamy said there had been no formal discussions so far between the two parties. “When the time comes, we will certainly discuss it. My party and I are open about the alliance. When the situation arises, we will discuss it on the party platform and take a decision. There is no confusion regarding the alliance, and there will be none in the future,” the Union Minister said.

He said all political parties were preparing for the upcoming elections and that JD(S) was also holding regular meetings. “Even in today’s meeting, we did not discuss the alliance issue. We will deliberate when the time comes,” he added.

Responding to a question about Congress MLAs travelling abroad on study tours, he said: “They may go wherever they want, even for study purposes. But they must provide solutions to the problems faced by the people.”

On the same occasion, Kumaraswamy held a meeting at the party office to review preparations for the Greater Bengaluru civic elections.

He held consultations with Members of the Legislative Council, former MLAs and other leaders from Assembly constituencies in Bengaluru.

“The Supreme Court has directed that the Greater Bengaluru civic elections be held by June 30. Whether this government conducts the elections or not, we must be prepared,” he told party leaders, directing them to strengthen preparations at the booth, ward and Assembly constituency levels.

MLA M.T. Krishnappa, MLCs T.A. Sharavana and Javarayi Gowda, City JD(S) President H.M. Ramesh Gowda, former MLCs K.N. Tippeswamy and E. Krishnappa, former MLA Nisarga Narayanaswamy, senior leader Gottigere Manjunath and several other leaders were present at the meeting.



