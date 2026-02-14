Metro pillar collapse: MMRDA forms high-level probe panel, seeks report on priority

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Saturday constituted a high-level inquiry committee headed by Basavraj M. Bhadragond, Director, to investigate the collapse of a portion of an under-construction Metro Line 4 pillar that fell onto moving vehicles, killing one person and injuring three others.

In a statement, MMRDA said the committee will examine the construction methodology, quality control protocols, supervision mechanisms and compliance records. A detailed report has been sought on priority.

The incident occurred at around 12.15 p.m. near Pier P196 of the under-construction Metro Line 4 corridor (Wadala-Kasarvadavali), close to the Mulund Fire Station, when a part of a parapet segment fell from a height and struck a passing auto-rickshaw.

One individual, identified as Ramdhan Yadav, was pulled out from the wreckage and rushed to hospital but was declared brought dead. Three others were admitted to a local hospital.

According to police, Rajkumar Indrajeet Yadav (45) is in critical condition in the ICU, while Mahendra Pratap Yadav (52) and Deepa Ruhiya (40) are reported to be stable.

MMRDA said it will bear the complete medical expenses of the injured. Financial assistance will be provided as per the applicable policy, and the disbursement will be processed on priority.

The authority said that immediately after the incident, the project team reached the site and secured the area. The affected stretch has been barricaded and a detailed structural safety assessment has commenced in coordination with the BMC, disaster management authorities, local police and fire brigade officials.

Clarifying reports circulating on social media, MMRDA said some visuals being shared were from a previously flagged location.

“The present incident occurred near Pier No. P196, whereas the visuals being circulated pertain to a different location and not the same pier. The two sites are distinct and geographically separate within the corridor alignment. Any suggestion that the incident occurred at the earlier visually flagged location is factually incorrect. This aspect will nonetheless be examined as part of the inquiry to ensure complete transparency,” the statement stated.

As a precautionary measure, construction activity along the immediate stretch has been temporarily halted pending preliminary findings.

“Public safety remains paramount. Strict accountability will be ensured based on the findings of the inquiry, and appropriate corrective measures will be implemented to prevent recurrence. Further updates will be shared upon receipt of the inquiry findings,” it added.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered a probe into the incident. He announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased and free treatment for the injured.

In a post on X, Fadnavis expressed grief over the incident in Mulund and said the state government would bear the treatment costs of the injured and prayed for their speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Harshwardhan Sapkal targeted the state government, alleging lapses in safety and corruption. He said the Chief Minister should take responsibility for the incident and questioned whether adequate safety measures were being followed during metro construction in densely populated areas.

“Why is safety not being taken care of when metro work is being carried out in populated areas? Will the government look into the quality of work and safety or not? This question cannot be brushed aside by taking action only against the contractor. The BJP-led grand alliance government should learn to take responsibility as well as take credit,” he said.