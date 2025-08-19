Kundapur: Congress Spokesperson Alleges Election Commission Compromised, Citing Political Influence

Kundapur: The Udupi District Congress has voiced serious concerns regarding the impartiality of the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging undue influence from a particular political party. K. Vikas Hegde, spokesperson for the Udupi District Congress, made the remarks during the inauguration of the ‘Stop Vote Theft’ sticker campaign organized by the District Youth Congress near Shastri Circle in Kundapur on Tuesday evening.

Hegde stated that the perception of the ECI functioning as a “subordinate body” to a political party is a “tragic situation,” emphasizing the critical role the commission plays in ensuring fair and unbiased elections. He underscored that the ECI is one of the nation’s most trusted and autonomous institutions, and citizens rightfully expect it to operate with complete independence.

“Elections are a precious process that should take place impartially and without fear. Allegations that this system is being compromised are extremely serious,” Hegde asserted. He further emphasized the constitutional obligation of autonomous institutions to perform their duties without bias or self-interest, strictly adhering to the framework laid down by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Hegde claimed that since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) assumed power, there has been increasing interference in the duties of autonomous institutions, including the ECI. “This interference shakes the very foundation of our democracy,” he warned. As an example, he cited an incident during the last Assembly elections where a discrepancy involving the name of Congress candidate Dinesh Hegde Molahalli on a voting machine was allegedly rectified remotely from Hyderabad.

District Youth Congress President Krishna Shetty Bajagoli echoed Hegde’s sentiments, stating that “vote theft” is a concerning phenomenon in the country. He contrasted the current situation with the past, noting that even in transparently lost elections, vote theft was never alleged. Bajagoli condemned what he described as “covert operations” aimed at manipulating election results, deeming them a violation of the Constitution’s spirit.

During the campaign event, Youth Congress workers affixed campaign stickers onto numerous vehicles, including that of former MP K. Jayaprakash Hegde. The event was attended by several prominent figures, including State Youth Congress General Secretary Suraiyya Anjum, Youth Congress District General Secretary Mamatha Nayak, Kundapur Assembly Constituency Youth Congress Vice-President Shamant S. Kundapur, Youth Congress leader Manjunath Shetty Gudibettu, and various other district and local leaders.