Mangaluru: Rabies Awareness Campaign Launched in Response to Rising Dog Bite Cases

Mangaluru: In light of a concerning increase in reported dog bite incidents over the past three years, Municipal Commissioner Ravichandra Naik has initiated a comprehensive rabies awareness campaign aimed at educating the public on timely vaccination and preventative measures. The directive comes in response to data indicating a growing prevalence of bites from pet dogs, surpassing those from street dogs, raising concerns about responsible pet ownership and public health.

Commissioner Naik emphasized the severity of rabies, a viral disease primarily transmitted through the saliva of infected animals, notably dogs and cats. He stressed the critical importance of immediate medical attention and vaccination following any animal bite. To ensure accessibility, free rabies vaccinations are readily available at government public hospitals throughout the municipality.

In collaboration with the Department of Animal Husbandry, a series of vaccination camps is being organized in rural areas to extend the reach of preventative care. Commissioner Naik urged residents to actively participate in these camps and avail themselves of the free vaccinations offered, underscoring the collective responsibility in curbing the spread of this deadly disease.

Furthermore, the Commissioner addressed the escalating population of street dogs, attributing it to the alarming trend of puppy abandonment in public spaces. He issued a strong appeal to pet owners to exercise greater responsibility in managing their animals and preventing the abandonment of unwanted litters.

The awareness campaign was launched in the presence of key officials, including District Health Officer Dr. H.R. Thimmayya, RCH Officer Dr. Rajesh, District Surveillance Officer Dr. Naveen Chandra Kulal, District Health Education Officer Jyoti K. Ulepadi, and various other departmental officers. The collective presence of these officials underscores the multifaceted approach being adopted to combat rabies and protect the community.

The initiative aims to educate the public on the signs and symptoms of rabies, the importance of prompt post-exposure prophylaxis, and responsible pet ownership practices. By raising awareness and promoting proactive measures, the municipality hopes to significantly reduce the incidence of rabies and safeguard the health and well-being of its citizens. The public is strongly advised to remain vigilant, report any suspected cases of rabies, and seek immediate medical advice following any animal bite.