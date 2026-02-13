Kundapur: MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal Criticizes Rahul Gandhi, Alleges Corruption in State Transfers

Kundapur: In a press conference held on Friday, MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal launched a scathing critique of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, questioning his maturity and intelligence. Yatnal asserted that Gandhi’s behavior during the Assembly session was unbecoming, criticizing him for allegedly making pronouncements outside the House instead of engaging in parliamentary debates.

Yatnal challenged Gandhi’s remarks regarding an unpublished book and suggested that matters about the Nehru family warrant discussion as well. He defended the concept of granting autonomy, stating, “Free hand means giving freedom to make decisions. Because the military has been given the freedom to make independent decisions, there is peace in Kashmir. The country is stable.”

The MLA claimed that the Congress party is in a state of disarray, lacking leaders with the fortitude to address internal shortcomings. He contrasted the present situation with the past, citing former President Pranab Mukherjee as an example of a leader who would voice dissent when necessary. Yatnal further accused Gandhi of attempting to disrespect the Prime Minister by allegedly occupying his designated seat, expressing vehement disapproval.

Addressing the mandatory implementation of the SIR (expansion needed for context), Yatnal referenced the Supreme Court’s stance against its obstruction, hailing it as a landmark judgment. He voiced concerns over illegal immigration and the Rohingya issue, questioning the number of migrants of Bangladeshi origin residing in Bengaluru. He advocated for establishing a specialized investigative team (SIT) and urged that the police be granted autonomy in their operations, emphasizing the necessity of SIR implementation.

Yatnal made serious accusations regarding the transfer of state officials, alleging that the transfer system has become a conduit for corruption. He specifically claimed that transfers in Mysuru were executed based on vested interests and asserted that interference from certain senior leaders has caused discontent among MLAs and district-in-charge ministers.

Turning his attention to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Yatnal cautioned him against concluding his tenure with allegations of corruption, despite Siddaramaiah being one of the longest-serving Chief Ministers. He further alleged that discussions within Congress circles suggest that this may be Siddaramaiah’s final budget, claiming that the Congress high command has weakened.