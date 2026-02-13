Economic development without morality creates social imbalance: President Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday inaugurated an all-India conference and launched a nationwide campaign ‘Karmayoga for Empowered Bharat’ of Brahma Kumaris, underlining that economic and technological development without morality can create imbalances in society.

“Economic progress fosters prosperity, and technological progress promotes innovation, efficiency and competition. These lay the foundation for a prosperous nation. However, economic and technological development without morality can create imbalances in society,” said the President.

She said unethical economic progress can lead to the concentration of wealth and resources, environmental damage and exploitation of vulnerable sections of society. The use of technology without ethical values can be destructive to humanity.

Presenting a link between governance and spirituality, Murmu said, “Just and fair administrative decisions can be made by the country’s leadership based on spirituality. Such decisions are not for the benefit of any one class, but for the benefit of all citizens. When government actions are just, it promotes trust and stability in society.”

At the event, the President also launched the silver jubilee celebrations of Om Shanti Retreat Centre, Gurugram.

The President said that spirituality provides us with fundamental values and a moral framework that inspires us to practise Karmayoga, or selfless service, and spirituality also emphasises virtues such as integrity, compassion, non-violence and service to others.

“When our thoughts are grounded in spiritual values, we are able to transcend self-interest and consider the welfare of all,” said Murmu.

The President said that Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya teaches Rajayoga.

“It is not merely about sitting in one place and contemplating the self. Karmayoga is a fundamental part of it. Karmayoga is about following high spiritual principles while fulfilling all our responsibilities,” she said, expressing happiness to note that millions of people associated with Brahma Kumaris are living meaningful lives by regularly practising Karmayoga.

She said that through Karmayoga, every citizen of this country can contribute to India’s sustainable and holistic development.

This will not only enable India to progress economically but also help us create a society that will be a model of value-based life for the world, she added.

–IANS

rch/uk