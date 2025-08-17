Kundapur Woman, 57, Completes Audacious 1,300 km Bike Ride to Siachen Glacier

Udupi: Wilma Carvalho, a 57-year-old woman from Kundapur, has once again demonstrated her extraordinary spirit of adventure by completing a 1,300-kilometer solo bike ride to the Siachen Glacier. This remarkable feat, achieved in just eight days, saw her hoist the national flag near the strategically important glacier, located close to the border with China.

Mrs. Carvalho, who previously garnered attention for her motorbike journey to Umling La, the world’s highest motorable pass, with her daughter, Cherish Carvalho, in 2023, continues to defy age and expectations with her passion for motorbiking. A corporate trainer by profession, she finds solace and exhilaration in traversing the challenging Himalayan routes.

Driven by a desire to commemorate Independence Day in a unique and meaningful way, Mrs. Carvalho embarked on this latest expedition with the ambitious goal of raising the tricolor at Siachen. Despite meticulous planning, the arduous journey presented considerable challenges, resulting in a slight delay in her arrival. Nevertheless, she persevered and successfully reached her destination by noon on August 15th.

“We travelled from Leh through the Zanskar Valley and the Gurkhan Valley near Kargil, ultimately arriving at Siachen,” Mrs. Carvalho recounted. She undertook this demanding journey as part of a team of six individuals. “At one point, just 60 kilometers from our destination, we felt the urge to abandon the expedition. However, we resolutely pushed forward, and the immense joy of completing the journey made it all worthwhile.”

Mrs. Carvalho’s unwavering determination and passion for adventure serve as an inspiration to people of all ages, proving that physical and mental fortitude can overcome even the most daunting obstacles. Her successful completion of this challenging bike ride to Siachen Glacier stands as a testament to her resilience and adventurous spirit.