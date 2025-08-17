Udupi District NSUI Applauds Formation of Anti-Drug Committees in Colleges

Udupi: The Udupi District National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has expressed its strong support for the recent initiative undertaken by District Superintendent of Police (SP) Hariram Shankar to establish anti-drug and awareness committees within schools and colleges throughout the district. This measure is aimed at curbing the use and distribution of narcotic substances among the student population.

In a formal press release, District NSUI President Saurabh Ballal lauded the SP’s proactive approach, emphasizing the vulnerability of students, particularly those from other regions and countries, who come to Udupi for educational opportunities. He acknowledged that many students succumb to the allure of drugs due to various pressures and temptations.

Mr. Ballal highlighted the NSUI’s ongoing efforts to combat drug abuse through consistent awareness campaigns targeting students. He affirmed the organization’s commitment to providing comprehensive counseling services and facilitating access to appropriate medical treatment for students grappling with drug addiction, with the ultimate goal of helping them overcome their dependencies.

The press release further addressed the concerning issue of drug trafficking in prominent educational centers like Udupi and Manipal, noting that illicit substances are being sourced from various international locations. In light of this challenge, Mr. Ballal commended SP Hariram Shankar’s decisive action in forming anti-drug and awareness committees in each college. These committees will be responsible for organizing awareness programs and conducting blood tests for students, all with the shared objective of creating a drug-free district.

“Udupi District NSUI firmly stands in solidarity with this commendable initiative,” Mr. Ballal stated unequivocally. The organization pledges its unwavering support for the anti-drug efforts and expresses its readiness to collaborate with law enforcement and educational institutions to ensure the success of this vital program. The NSUI believes that a concerted effort from all stakeholders is crucial to safeguarding the well-being of students and maintaining a healthy and drug-free environment within the educational community.