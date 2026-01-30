Leader of millions, Ajit Dada merges into the infinite: Shiv Sena(UBT) in Saamana

Mumbai: Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) in the party mouthpiece Saamana on Friday said that former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s departure will “undoubtedly” shift the chess pieces of Maharashtra’s political landscape.

“While his influential followers will search for a new patron, they will certainly never find “another” Dada, who is no more; his funeral pyre was lit, and his ashes were scattered in Baramati. His death has devastated the lives of many — a natural consequence when a true leader of the people departs,” the editorial stated.

It said Ajit Dada’s politics were “practical”, characterised by restraint and understanding. “While Sharad Pawar’s party consisted of influential and landed gentry (watanadars), Dada conducted the politics of power by bringing these influential figures along and ensuring their victory. However, he possessed the unique skill of utilising that power for the benefit of the common man,” said Thackeray camp.

The editorial stated, “Ajit Dada merged into the infinite at an age when he should not have taken leave of this world. While many who are a burden to society remain, God took away Maharashtra’s beloved leader, leaving the state in deep anguish. Millions gathered from every corner of Maharashtra in Baramati to bid him a final farewell.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who once accused Ajit Dada of a Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam, stated in his tribute that Dada’s untimely demise is an irreparable loss. He noted that Dada would always be remembered for his significant contribution to Maharashtra’s development and the cooperative sector. PM Modi sent Home Minister Amit Shah as his special envoy for the funeral, where Dada was bid farewell with full state honours,” said the editorial.

The editorial said that the irrigation scam allegations made by PM Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were absolute falsehoods. They were unable to prove any charges, yet they extensively defamed him. The editorial suggests that had Dada not been cornered by these “fake webs of allegations”, he might never have decided to leave his “home” to join the opposing camp.

“Despite joining the government with the BJP, Ajit Dada never abandoned his character. He did not make frequent trips to Delhi, nor did he ever consider Modi, Shah, or Fadnavis as his supreme leaders. He did not adopt the BJP’s agenda of social division. He stayed away from rhetoric regarding ‘Hindu-Muslim’, ‘India-Pakistan’, or slogans like ‘Batenge toh Katenge’,” noted the editorial.

“During the Municipal Corporation elections, he ignored the BJP’s preferences and formed an alliance with Sharad Pawar’s party. He boldly provided evidence of how Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad were looted during the BJP’s tenure. When threatened that the irrigation scam files were still open, he retorted with equal force that he held files on the BJP’s own irrigation scams, specifically citing a project in Purandar where tender prices were allegedly inflated to funnel money into party funds,” the party alleged in the editorial.

According to the editorial, Dada followed democratic norms and often expressed private concern over the lack of a Leader of Opposition in both Houses. He was a unique personality who would invite opposition leaders, such as Eknath Khadse, to official meetings to incorporate their suggestions into financial bills. His generosity was legendary. He gave a seat from his own party’s quota on the State Cooperative Bank board to the opposition’s Pandurang Phundkar. As Finance Minister, he showed magnanimity in allocating funds to opposition leaders and MLAs. He was witty, mischievous, yet innocent, often solving the problems of the poor on the spot, remarked the editorial.

“Though he never faced the hardships of jail or physical struggle in politics, he used the opportunities provided by power to mould himself into a truly people-oriented leader,” said the editorial.