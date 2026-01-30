Three robbers arrested by Delhi Police, five cases solved

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday arrested three men and solved two robbery attempt cases along with three other criminal cases, officials said. The arrests were made after an extensive investigation involving analysis of over 100 CCTV cameras installed in and around the crime scenes.

According to the South West District Police, the accused have been identified as Sher Singh, a resident of Dwarkapuri, Sudama Nagar in Indore, Madhya Pradesh; Harmendra, a resident of Kacchi Basti, Badwas in Udaipur, Rajasthan; and Manjeet, aged 39, a resident of Kachchi Basti, Udaipur, Rajasthan. With their arrest, police recovered one stolen motorcycle, cash amounting to Rs 28,150, stolen jewellery articles, and a knife allegedly used in the commission of the offences.

The case came to light on January 26 at around 8.14 a.m., when a PCR call was received at Sarojini Nagar Police Station regarding a robbery attempt by unknown persons near Anant Ram Dairy in Sector-13, R.K. Puram. The suspects allegedly threatened the victim with a knife and created panic before fleeing the spot. A case was registered vide FIR No. 58/2026 under Sections 312/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Considering the seriousness of the offence, a dedicated police team was formed under the leadership of Inspector Atul Tyagi, SHO Sarojini Nagar, and under the supervision of the ACP Safdarjung Enclave. The team included Sub Inspector Deepak Loyal, Head Constables Pankaj, Amarjeet, Pushpender, Raghuveer, Ajeet, and Mainpal, Constables Bharat Solanki and Mahesh. The team conducted sustained fieldwork, gathered local intelligence, carried out technical verification, and meticulously scanned CCTV footage from more than 100 cameras, which eventually led to the identification and arrest of the three accused.

During interrogation, accused Manjeet disclosed that he works as a key maker, a profession his family has followed for nearly two decades. He stated that he frequently visits Delhi to pay obeisance at various Gurudwaras. On January 24, 2026, he arrived in Delhi along with his brother-in-law, Sher Singh and associate Harmendra. The trio visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib and Gurudwara in Chandni Chowk, where they stayed for some time.

Police said the accused were addicted to intoxicants and liquor, spending around Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 daily. Facing a shortage of money, they allegedly planned to commit robberies. On the night of January 25, they allegedly stole a motorcycle from the area of Shakarpur Police Station and committed house thefts in Laxmi Nagar, stealing jewellery.

On the morning of January 26, they first attempted to rob a woman near Ambedkar Park in South Campus but fled after she raised an alarm. Shortly after, they attempted another robbery near the ARD Complex but escaped when the victim resisted. Due to heavy police picketing on Republic Day, they abandoned further attempts and later moved towards Netaji Nagar and Sarojini Nagar, where they were eventually apprehended.

Police records reveal that Sher Singh is previously involved in three criminal cases, Manjeet in six cases, and Harmendra in two cases. With their arrest, police have worked out a total of five cases across Sarojini Nagar, South Campus, Laxmi Nagar and Shakarpur police stations. Further investigation is currently underway.