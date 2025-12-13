Leadership row: DKS will assume CM post on Jan 6, claims K’taka MLA Iqbal Hussain

Bengaluru: Amid the leadership tussle in Karnataka, Congress MLA from Ramanagara, Iqbal Hussain, a close aide of Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, has claimed that DKS will assume the post of Chief Minister on January 6, 2026.

The statement has caused ripples in state political circles and within the ruling Congress.

Speaking to reporters in Ramanagara on Saturday, Iqbal Hussain said: “The post of Chief Minister should be handed over to Deputy CM Shivakumar. He must be given an opportunity. The high command is responding to this demand. There are chances of Shivakumar becoming the Chief Minister on January 6. I am 99 per cent sure about this.”

“January 6 and January 9 are lucky numbers for D.K. Shivakumar. We are 140 MLAs, and it does not matter who has the numbers in terms of strength. The Congress is a disciplined party, and we are committed to the decision of the high command,” he said.

“There are no factions within the Congress party. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM Shivakumar are both assets to the Congress. Our demand is that Shivakumar should reap the fruits of his struggle and hard work,” Iqbal Hussain maintained.

“I will be taking part in the ‘Vote Chori’ protest in Delhi on Sunday (December 14) under the leadership of Shivakumar. We are not meeting any high command leaders in Delhi. We have conveyed our plea to the high command and are confident that they will respond positively. They will take a decision soon,” he said.

Responding to a statement by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra that the high command had turned down Shivakumar’s request and that his father would complete the full term, Iqbal Hussain said, “Let anyone make any statement. The people of the state and MLAs from this region have sought an opportunity for Shivakumar. It is confirmed that Shivakumar will become the Chief Minister.”

It can be recalled, despite repeated appeals by the party leadership to refrain from issuing statements on the ongoing leadership issue in Karnataka, Congress leaders have continued to comment on the matter.

Iqbal Hussain, a staunch supporter of Shivakumar, said on Friday that the hard work which the Deputy CM has put in for the Congress will yield results.

Speaking to the media in Belagavi, MLA Hussain also added that this would happen soon after the Assembly session concludes.

His remarks have gained significance amid rumours of a possible leadership change within the ruling Congress government after the Winter session of the Assembly.

Responding to claims from the Siddaramaiah camp that Shivakumar does not enjoy the support of MLAs, Iqbal Hussain said: “The numbers do not matter; what matters is the directive of the Congress High Command. Around 50–60 Congress MLAs had gathered for a dinner. If Shivakumar invites, all 224 MLAs will attend. Everyone is close to him, and all are his friends. The High Command’s decision must be accepted by all.”

Commenting on the strong rumours of organisation of dinner meeting to show off his strength against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President Shivakumar had said, “I am not displaying any strength, nor do I need to.”

The Deputy CM said, “No one needs to come behind me, and no one should speak on my behalf. I, including the Chief Minister, and all 140 MLAs belong to one group — the Congress group. Do not create room for any groupism.”