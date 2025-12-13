‘Not afraid of PM Modi or HM Amit Shah’: Shivakumar on flat owner’s warning

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, in response to a flat owner’s warning, said on Saturday that he is neither afraid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, asserting that he has also gone to jail in the past.

The furious response of the Deputy Chief Minister came after a warning from a flat owner that apartment owners form a large group and, if neglected, could influence voters in the upcoming Bengaluru civic polls.

Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister, was speaking at an interaction with apartment owners and residents at Banquet Hall in Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Saturday.

“We are here for you, and that is why we are calling you here and seeking your feedback,” he said.

Shivakumar added that one Kiran Hebbar has written a threatening letter saying that the apartment owners could influence the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) elections if the government doesn’t listen to them.

“We are not scared of threats. He claims we represent a very large voter base and can influence 1.3 crore voters in Bengaluru,” he said.

Shivakumar said that in the letter, the flat owner has warned that governments have ignored them and that if the ruling party continues to ignore their request, the GBA elections would be influenced.

“I am someone who has gone to jail without fearing the Prime Minister or the Union Home Minister of this country. Do you think I will be afraid of someone called Hebbar? There is no question of fearing or bowing down to anyone. Whoever it may be, they should at least have a basic understanding of whom they are speaking to,” Shivakumar said.

The Deputy Chief Minister added that the government is here for the people.

“I did not need to call you and seek your opinion. We have invited you because we trust you,” he said

Shivakumar claimed that the government has given up to 200 units of free power to even apartments, adding that the Prime Minister said that the guarantee scheme can’t be implemented, but now the BJP is copying Congress schemes in other states.

“We have also provided an instalment scheme for getting water connection to apartments,” he added.

Shivakumar said the State government was planning to introduce the Karnataka Apartment Bill 2025 to protect the interests of apartment owners and residents.

He said that the state government is working for the people’s welfare and seeking people’s support in the upcoming GBA election.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that he has also taken up the responsibility of Bengaluru development to bring change.

“We have taken up many projects which will change the face of the city. Two tunnel roads, 130 km Bengaluru Business Corridor and other projects are planned. PM Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari have asked us to proceed with these projects,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the state government has also brought in ‘Nambike Nakshe’ to ease the process of obtaining sanction plans for sites up to 50×80 square feet.

“We have introduced premium Floor Area Ratio (FAR) and e-khata as well. We can’t do magic in a day, and it needs consistent perseverance, commitment and patience,” he added.

He further pointed out that Bengaluru has grown too big, and hence the government have formed GBA for better governance.

“19 per cent of Bengaluru residents are apartment dwellers. No government has tried to change the Apartment Bill since it was introduced in 1972. Our government is trying to do that,” he noted.

“During elections, I visited 100 apartments and sought their support, but we were not supported. We stepped in to help Bengaluru when 6,000 borewells had dried up in the city,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that his brother (former Congress MP D.K. Suresh) lost 1 lakh votes in one constituency during the parliamentary election, and felt disappointed at that time.

“I have invited you to seek your suggestions and feedback for the Apartment Bill. We want to incorporate your suggestions into the Bill before it is tabled. We will discuss this with MLAs too,” said the Deputy Chief Minister.