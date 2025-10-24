Mangalore Police Apprehend Four Suspects in Surathkal Stabbing Incident; Main Accused Remains at Large

Mangalore: In a significant development, the Mangalore City Police have successfully apprehended four individuals implicated in the recent stabbing incident that occurred in the Kana area, under the jurisdiction of the Surathkal Police Station. The incident, which took place on the night of October 23 at approximately 10:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Kana Deepak Bar, involved an assault on two young men identified as Hasan Muksi and Nizam. The alleged perpetrators include Gururaj Acharya and his associates.

While authorities have made headway in the case, the primary suspect, Gururaj Acharya, remains at large, prompting an intensive search operation by the Mangalore City Police. The four individuals taken into custody have been identified as Sushanth @ Kadavi, 29 years of age; K. V. Alex, 27 years of age; Nitin, 26 years of age, all residents of Kana, Surathkal; and Arun Shetty, 56 years of age, who stands accused of providing shelter to the aforementioned suspects. Ashok, another individual alleged to have assisted in harboring the accused, is also currently at large.

Initial investigations indicate that the violent confrontation stemmed from a minor dispute that rapidly escalated, resulting in the stabbing of the victims. Law enforcement officials have formally registered the case as an attempted murder, underscoring the severity of the crime.

The operation to locate and apprehend the suspects was executed under the direct supervision of Mangalore City Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) Ravishankar, with guidance from Assistant Commissioner of Police (Northern Sub-division) Srikant K, and under the leadership of Surathkal Police Inspector Pramod Kumar P. The investigative team comprised PSIs Raghavendra Naik, Janardhana Naik, Shashidhara Shetty, ASIs Rajesh Alva, Taranath, Radhakrishna, and staff members Annappa, Umesh Kumar, Tirupati, Ajit Matthew, Ramu K, Karthik, Vinod, CCB unit officers, SAF team, and a dog squad, demonstrating the comprehensive approach taken by law enforcement in addressing this matter.

Authorities have issued a firm statement affirming their unwavering commitment to pursuing all available leads and deploying all necessary resources to apprehend the remaining suspects and ensure they are brought to justice. The investigation remains active and ongoing as the Mangalore City Police continue their efforts to locate Gururaj Acharya and Ashok.