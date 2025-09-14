Let Us Engage in Service Activities and Become Worthy of God’s Grace – Swami Suhitanandaji Maharaj

Inauguration of the newly constructed Amrita Bhavan

Formal launch of the 75th Amrit Year celebrations of Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mission

Four-day events held as part of Amrit Year celebrations successfully concluded

Mangalore: In view of Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mission completing 75 years in Mangaluru, various programs were organized over four days in the premises of Ramakrishna Math, Mangaluru. On the fourth day, a public event was held, presided over by Swami Suhitanandaji Maharaj, Vice President of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission. Speaking on the occasion, he said: “Whether it is Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Holy Mother Sharada Devi, or Swami Vivekananda, all of them worked for the upliftment of the poor and those suffering in society, showing compassion towards them. Today, Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission are working with those same ideals. Many are serving as monks or volunteers. In this regard, let us all offer ourselves—body, mind, and wealth—and participate in service activities in a better way. Through this, let us sanctify our lives and become worthy of God’s grace.”

Captain Brijesh Chowta, Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency, who participated as the chief guest of the event, said: “I am happy to say that whatever I am today is because of the grace of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and the blessings of Swamiji. Responding to the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s call for a Swachh Bharat, the way the Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mission united society and led the Swacch Mangaluru Abhiyan is a model for all. May the Swachh Bharat work of Mangaluru Ramakrishna Math continue further. I am confident that all citizens of Mangaluru will join hands in this work. As a volunteer and devotee of the Ashrama, I will always stand with the Ashrama,” he said. Captain Ganesh Karnik, a retired officer of the Indian Army, participated as a special guest in the event.

Inauguration of Amrita Bhavan

The newly constructed building, consisting of new classrooms and the Amrita Bhavan auditorium, part of the Vivekananda Training Centre that provides free training to poor and underprivileged students in the surrounding areas, was inaugurated by Swami Suhitanandaji Maharaj, Vice President of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission.

Formal Launch of Amrit Year Programs

As part of the Amrit Year of Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mission, the year-long series of programs was formally inaugurated by Swami Muktidanandaji, President of Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama, Mysuru, and Trustee of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Belur Math. The magazine of Ramakrishna Mission Mangaluru was unveiled by Srimat Swami Suhitanandaji Maharaj. On this occasion, the newly developed official website of Mangaluru Ramakrishna Math and Mission was unveiled by MP Captain Brijesh Chowta. A documentary film on Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mission was released by Captain Ganesh Karnik.

Felicitation of Volunteers

On this occasion, 75 volunteers who had served the Mission were felicitated. Also honored were educational institutions and bhajan groups who supported the programs of the Ashrama. Swami Jitakamanandaji, Secretary of Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mission, welcomed the gathering. Former student of Ramakrishna Mission and chartered accountant from Mangaluru, CA Shivakumar, delivered the vote of thanks. Smitha Shenoy compered the program.

Santavaani

At 2 PM, a special musical program titled “Santavaani” was presented by renowned classical vocalist Sri Anand Bhate from Pune.