Sullia’s Eva Fathima Honored with Arabian World Records Award

Dubai, UAE: Eva Fathima Basheer, a Grade 4 student of GEMS Millennium School, Sharjah, has been conferred the prestigious Arabian World Records (AWR) Achievers Award for her extraordinary accomplishment in reading English story books for the longest uninterrupted duration by a child.

At just 9 years old, Eva set a remarkable benchmark by fluently reading aloud six English storybooks for 4 hours, 31 minutes, and 38 seconds without interruption. The feat, recognized by the Arabian World Records, highlights her dedication, focus, and love for literature.

The award ceremony was held on August 30, 2025, at Hotel Queen Elizabeth, Dubai, marking a proud moment in her young journey. This honor adds to her growing list of accolades, including the India Book of Records Achievers Award.

Beyond this recognition, Eva has consistently excelled in academics. She has secured multiple Gold Medals in national and international Olympiads organized by reputed institutions. Her talents extend far beyond the classroom as she actively engages in extracurricular and voluntary activities, including cleanliness drives, environmental campaigns, fundraising for social causes, and promoting safety awareness.

Hailing from Aramboor, Sullia in Dakshina Kannada, Eva currently resides in Sharjah with her parents. Her relentless passion for learning, academic brilliance, and community involvement make her a true role model and an inspiration for young achievers worldwide.