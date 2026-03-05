Life Imprisonment for Murder Accused in Mulki Case

Mangaluru: The Second Additional District Court sentenced Murugan to life imprisonment and fined him Rs 10,000 for a murder under the Mulki Police Station jurisdiction.

The judgment was delivered by Judge Jagadish V. N. of the Second Additional District Court.

According to the case details, on March 19, 2022, at around 9:45 p.m., Murugan murdered Harish Salian (47) at Ullanje in Mulki Pete of Bappanadu village. The accused allegedly attacked him with a laterite stone due to financial enmity, resulting in his death. Following the incident, a case was registered at Mulki Police Station.

The investigation was carried out by Circle Inspector Kusumadhar, who later filed the charge sheet before the court. Sub-Inspector Sanjeev assisted in the investigation.

The case was argued on behalf of the government by public prosecutor Jyothi Pramod Nayak.