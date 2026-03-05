Mother Teresa Vichara Vedike to Hold Souharda Iftar Gathering on March 10

Mangaluru: Mother Teresa Vichara Vedike will host a Souharda Iftar Gathering on March 10 at 5:15 PM in Sahodaya Hall, St Aloysius Deemed to be University, Baavutagudda, Mangaluru.

This event, held during Ramadan, aims to promote communal harmony and encourage people of all faiths to come together in celebration.

Maulana Y.K. Abdul Azeez Darimi, religious leader of Mohiyuddin Juma Masjid, Chokkabettu, will be among the chief guests. Dr. Melwin D’Cunha, Pro Vice-Chancellor of St Aloysius Educational Institutions, will also attend the programme.

Writer and retired teacher B. M. Rohini, and K. Ashraf, Vice-President of Zeenath Baksh Juma Masjid, Baavutagudda, will participate in the event.

The programme will be presided over by Roy Castelino, President of Mother Teresa Vichara Vedike. Sunil Kumar Bajal, General Secretary of the Vedike, has invited people of all communities to participate in the gathering.