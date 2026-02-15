Liverpool, Man City and Newcastle move into fifth round of FA Cup

Rajnath Singh to attend Mahashivratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Centre today

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will participate in the 33rd Mahashivratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

In a post on X, Singh informed, “On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, I extend my heartfelt greetings to everyone. Today, I shall be at Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore to attend the ‘Maha Shivratri’ celebrations. Looking forward to it.”

According to the official schedule, Singh will arrive in Coimbatore by flight at 4:15 p.m. From the airport, he will travel by a private helicopter at 4:25 p.m. to the Isha Yoga Center to attend the main function.

He is expected to take part in the evening ceremonies, including the special poojas and music performances that traditionally mark the beginning of the all-night vigil associated with Mahashivaratri.

In view of the massive turnout anticipated for the event, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place across Coimbatore district. Nearly 7,000 police personnel have been deployed to manage crowd control, regulate traffic and ensure the safety of devotees and dignitaries.

Security checks have been intensified, and additional surveillance measures have been introduced at key entry and exit points around the venue.

Authorities have also made special arrangements to handle the expected influx of pilgrims, including streamlined access routes, barricading systems and emergency response teams stationed at strategic locations.

After participating in the celebrations, the Defence Minister will depart from Coimbatore on Monday (February 16). He is scheduled to reach Coimbatore Airport at 10:35 am and board a flight to New Delhi at 10:45 am.

The annual event, organised by spiritual leader Sadhguru, is among the most widely watched spiritual gatherings globally. Alongside the Defence Minister , Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L. Murugan, and other prominent dignitaries are expected to attend, according to an official statement.

The night-long celebrations will commence with the ‘Pancha Bhuta Kriya’ at the Dhyanalinga, a ritual that honours the five elements, earth, water, fire, air, and space. This will be followed by the Linga Bhairavi Maha Yatra, a grand procession celebrating the divine feminine. Devotion, music, and meditation sessions led by Sadhguru will form the core of the spiritual programme.

Situated at the foothills of the Velliangiri Mountains, the towering Adiyogi statue serves as the focal point of the celebrations and attracts global attention each year.

The Mahashivratri event at the Isha Yoga Centre will be live on over 100 television networks and digital platforms in 24 Indian and international languages, with the 2026 edition expected to reach more than 140 million viewers worldwide.

The presence of the Defence Minister and other dignitaries underscores the growing recognition of Mahashivratri as both a spiritual and cultural event of national significance.

Participants from across India and abroad are expected to gather for the auspicious night, celebrating Lord Shiva with devotion, meditation, and cultural performances.