Rahul Gandhi, Kharge extend Mahashivratri greetings to countrymen

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday extended Mahashivratri greetings to the countrymen, wishing for peace and prosperity for all.

Mahashivaratri, one of the most significant Hindu festivals, is marked to honour the deity Shiva and commemorate the divine union of Shiva and Parvati.

In a post on X, Kharge wrote, “Heartfelt wishes to all fellow countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri. May the blessings of Dev Adhidev Mahadev remain upon everyone, may the light of happiness, prosperity, progress, and joy continue to spread in your life.”

Rahul Gandhi, taking to X, wished for happiness and peace in everyone’s lives.

“To all fellow countrymen, heartfelt wishes on Mahashivratri. By the grace of Shiv-Shakti, may your life always be filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Har Har Mahadev,” he said.

The Congress party also took to social media and wished the countrymen.

“Heartfelt wishes to all countrymen on the holy festival of Mahashivratri,” the party said in a post on X.

Congress national general secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, taking to X, said, “Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. May the Supreme God, Mahadev, Lord Shiva, bring happiness and prosperity to all of you. Har Har Mahadev.”

Mahashivratri is being celebrated with immense devotion and spiritual fervour across the country as lakhs of devotees thronged prominent Shiva temples from the early hours on Sunday.

Long queues, special rituals, night-long prayers and holy dips mark the auspicious occasion, with elaborate security and administrative arrangements put in place to ensure smooth darshan and crowd management at major pilgrimage sites.