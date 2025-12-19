Lokesh slams Jagan for PILs against IT Parks

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh’s IT, Electronics, and Communications Minister Nara Lokesh on Friday slammed YSR Congress Party President and former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for what he called the filing of a series of Public Interest Litigations (PILs) against major IT park projects.

Lokesh alleged that such actions directly threaten employment opportunities for the youth of the state.

In a post on X, Lokesh pointed out that PILs have been moved against IT park developments by leading companies, including TCS, Cognizant, Sattva Group, and now Raheja Corp in Visakhapatnam. He noted that these projects together represent employment potential of over one lakh jobs for Andhra Pradesh.

“YSRC Party has moved PILs against TCS, Cognizant, Sattva and now Raheja IT parks – projects that together mean over 1 lakh jobs for Andhra Pradesh. YS Jagan, why this hatred towards the future of our youth? Why sabotage AP at every step?” he asked.

The latest PIL has been filed against the land allotment for Raheja Corp’s proposed IT Park in Visakhapatnam. The petitioner, G. Srinivasa Rao of the ‘Society for Protection of Constitution’, was represented by senior counsel Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy.

Lokesh said in a statement that the repeated filing of PILs against marquee investments sends a deeply negative signal to investors and undermines Andhra Pradesh’s efforts to position itself as a leading destination for technology, innovation and high-quality employment. He emphasised that the coalition government is committed to transparent, lawful and investor-friendly processes, and will firmly defend projects that create livelihoods and economic growth.

Andhra Pradesh cannot afford politically motivated obstruction of development at a time when the state is focused on rebuilding investor confidence, attracting global companies, and securing opportunities for its young population, he added.

“The future of Andhra Pradesh lies in jobs, skills and growth. Any attempt to stall such projects is an attack on the aspirations of our youth,” Lokesh said, reiterating the government’s resolve to protect development and ensure the state continues to move forward.