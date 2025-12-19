‘Rs 39,000 crore meant for Dalits used for guarantees’: K’taka BJP demands Minister’s resignation

Belagavi: Karnataka BJP has accused the Siddaramaiah government of using Rs 39,000 crore, meant for Dalits, for guarantees, and demanded the resignation of Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, demanded the immediate resignation of Minister Mahadevappa, accusing him of betraying the Dalit community instead of working for its welfare.

Narayanaswamy alleged that “Minister Mahadevappa was anti-Dalit”. He accused the minister of merely pleasing his political bosses, indulging in corruption, and enriching his own family, while doing nothing for the upliftment of communities.

He further alleged that the minister is governing in a manner that insults Dr B.R. Ambedkar. “If Dr Ambedkar were alive today, he would have shown such people their rightful place,” Narayanaswamy said, accusing Mahadevappa of destroying the Dalit community. He alleged large-scale misappropriation of funds under the Scheduled Castes Sub Plan (SCP) and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP), cheating the people and depriving Dalits of their rightful benefits.

Narayanaswamy also alleged that there was complete discrimination even in internal reservation, stating that no section has been given justice. He said a Bill would be introduced in this regard.

He accused the government of diverting SCP and TSP funds for other purposes, thereby committing injustice against the Scheduled Castes and Dalit communities. He termed the government’s action condemnable and alleged that Minister Mahadevappa is deeply involved in corruption.

Referring to government claims, Narayanaswamy said the government stated that Rs 42,000 crore has been earmarked this year for the welfare of Scheduled Castes under SCP and TSP. However, over the last three years, Rs 39,000 crore has been used for guarantee schemes. He stressed that SCP and TSP funds are meant specifically for Dalit welfare.

“These funds should have been used to build houses, provide vehicles to youth to promote self-employment, extend loan assistance for business, implement Ganga Kalyana schemes, and develop basic infrastructure such as roads to Dalit habitations,” he said.

Instead, he alleged, the government distributed treasury funds to everyone under guarantee schemes, cheated Dalits, and passed off SCP and TSP funds as guarantee money. “If the government had not implemented guarantee schemes, to whom would the Rs 42,000 crore have gone? It would have gone entirely for the development of Dalit communities,” he argued.

He questioned whether denying Dalits’ treasury funds under guarantee schemes amounted to deception, adding that the community has not yet fully understood this injustice.

Narayanaswamy alleged, “I am not referring to all organisations, but some have been compromised. No matter what happens, they continue to stand with the Congress and do not come out to protest.”

He accused the Congress party of silencing them by offering inducements.

Legislative Council members Hemalata Nayak and S. Keshav Prasad were present at the press conference.