Madras HC seeks proof of license cancellation in kidney racket case

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department to submit a copy of the formal order cancelling the renal transplantation licence of Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College and Hospital, Perambalur, after allegations surfaced about its involvement in an illegal kidney sale racket.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh issued the directive after the medical college challenged only a press release issued by the state government on August 10, which announced the cancellation of its licence.

The judge noted that the communique merely stated the government’s decision based on an inquiry committee’s report, and questioned whether a written cancellation order had been passed thereafter.

Responding to the query, Additional Advocate General J. Ravindran informed the court that a cancellation order was indeed passed following the press release and assured that it would be produced before the court by Thursday (August 28).

The inquiry committee, constituted by the state Health Department, had recommended the cancellation of licences for both Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College and Cethar Hospital in Tiruchi. It also sought criminal action against brokers who facilitated the racket after uncovering fake documents submitted for kidney transplantation.

The panel further highlighted lapses on the part of district- and state-level organ transplantation authorisation committees, whose officials had approved forged papers for submission to the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME&R).

It stressed the need to reconstitute these committees and proposed the framing of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for live donor transplants.

Among its recommendations, the committee suggested online interviews for organ recipients unable to appear before district-level committees, printing transplantation forms in Tamil and English for clarity, and ensuring better safeguards against document manipulation.

The High Court will take up the matter again on Thursday, when the government is expected to table the cancellation order for judicial scrutiny.