Maharashtra: MNS launches ‘I Know Marathi’ campaign on auto-rickshaws in Goregaon

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has launched a fresh campaign in Goregaon aimed at promoting the Marathi language, with auto-rickshaw drivers being mobilised to display boards reading “I Know Marathi” on their vehicles.

The initiative, announced on Wednesday, has quickly drawn attention across political and social circles, sparking both praise and criticism.

MNS leader Sanjay Naik, speaking to the media, said that the campaign is not intended to target any community but rather to highlight the importance of the state’s language and cultural identity.

He emphasised that Marathi is central to Maharashtra’s heritage and that those living and working in the state should make an effort to learn it.

Naik added that learning the local language helps people integrate more easily into society and demonstrates respect for the culture.

In his remarks, the MNS leader acknowledged the contributions of North Indians who have lived in Maharashtra for decades, raising families and becoming an integral part of society.

He stressed that the campaign is not against them, but is meant to encourage awareness and respect for Marathi.

“I am fighting for the Marathi language. I am fluent in Hindi as well, but I want everyone to understand that Maharashtra has its own distinct identity and language. If one intends to live here, work here, and raise a family, then learning and using Marathi is essential,” Naik said.

He also offered an apology if the campaign had inadvertently hurt anyone’s sentiments.

The campaign has generated mixed reactions.

Supporters view it as a positive step toward preserving and promoting the local language, reinforcing pride in Maharashtra’s cultural heritage.

Critics, however, say that it could be seen as exerting pressure in the name of regional identity, potentially alienating communities who already contribute significantly to the state’s social and economic fabric.

By placing “I Know Marathi” boards on auto-rickshaws, the MNS hopes to create visibility and spark conversations about the importance of the language in everyday life.

Whether seen as a cultural assertion or a political move, the campaign underscores the ongoing debate in Maharashtra about balancing regional identity with inclusivity in a diverse society.