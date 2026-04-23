Rajnath Singh visits submarine facility in Germany, observes Naval capabilities

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the TKMS submarine building facility in Kiel, Germany, during his ongoing official visit, where he was briefed on advanced Naval technologies and capabilities.

He was accompanied by German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius during the visit to the shipbuilding facility, which is known for manufacturing cutting-edge submarines.

In a post on X, the Defence Minister on Wednesday described the visit as “insightful”, highlighting the technological advancements and operational capabilities showcased at the facility.

He noted that the interaction provided a closer understanding of modern submarine construction and developments in the maritime domain, which are increasingly significant in the context of global security and strategic cooperation.

The visit included a tour of the submarine yard and interactions with officials, during which aspects related to design, engineering, and deployment capabilities were explained.

Photographs shared by him showed the Defence Minister at the dockyard with senior officials from India and Germany, interacting with his counterparts and being briefed on various features of the platform.

He said that such engagements would be mutually beneficial in strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the maritime domain.

The visit comes amid growing defence ties between India and Germany, with a focus on technology sharing, joint development, and strengthening naval capabilities.

India has been looking to enhance its submarine fleet and overall maritime strength, and engagements with countries like Germany are part of that broader strategic effort.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rajnath Singh held a meeting with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius in Berlin, discussing deepening defence cooperation and tackling emerging geopolitical challenges.

The two ministers discussed bilateral security and defence issues, including priority areas for co-development and co-production of defence equipment, especially in the field of niche technologies. They also reaffirmed the commitment to enhance military-to-military cooperation as a key pillar of the Strategic Partnership, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Defence.

India and Germany also signed Defence Industrial Roadmap and Implementing Arrangement for Cooperation in UN Peacekeeping.

“Delighted to meet Mr. Boris Pistorius, Federal Minister of Defence, Germany in Berlin. Exchanged views on a wide range of issues including deepening our defence cooperation and tackling emerging geopolitical challenges. Witnessed signing of the Defence Industrial Roadmap and Implementing Arrangement for Cooperation in UN Peacekeeping,” Rajnath Singh posted on X.

The Defence Minister termed his visit to Germany as a symbol of deep friendship, synergy and trust.

Rajnath Singh mentioned that the recent India-EU Security and Defence Partnership marks a significant step in deepening the collective engagement. The two ministers agreed to leverage this framework, bilaterally and in the wider European context for tangible outcomes that will strengthen regional stability, enhance joint capabilities, and reinforce the enduring Indo-German strategic alignment.