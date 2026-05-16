Muslim Women Seek Help for Poor Hindu Widow; ‘This Is Our India,’ Says Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar

Udupi: In a remarkable display of interfaith solidarity, a group of Muslim women in Udupi appealed to authorities on behalf of a Hindu widow facing protracted difficulties in securing her rightful land allocation. The incident has drawn the attention of district officials and prompted assurances of swift action to resolve the long-standing issue.

Girija Shettigar, a resident of Badagabettu in Udupi taluk, has endured considerable hardship following the loss of her husband. In 1989, Shettigar was granted five cents of land under a government scheme intended to provide housing for the landless poor, and a title deed was duly issued. However, the Forest Department subsequently contested the allocation, asserting that the designated land fell within a protected forest zone, effectively preventing Shettigar from taking possession.

Lacking the financial resources to pursue legal recourse, Shettigar has remained in a rented dwelling, subsisting on meager earnings from daily wage labor. Despite holding valid ownership documents, she has been unable to utilize the land granted to her over three decades ago.

Adding to the narrative of compassion, Shettigar’s neighbors, the family of Salahuddin, have reportedly provided assistance by accompanying her to various government offices in an attempt to resolve the impasse. While philanthropic individuals have expressed willingness to finance the construction of a house, the Forest Department’s objections have continued to impede progress.

The matter reached a pivotal point during a recent visit by Udupi District In-charge Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar. Two Muslim women approached the Minister, imploring her to intervene on Shettigar’s behalf. “We don’t want anything for ourselves; please help that woman,” they conveyed, their appeal underscored by evident emotion.

Minister Hebbalkar responded with a statement emphasizing the significance of the gesture, remarking, “This is our India. Muslim women are shedding tears for a poor Hindu woman. BJP leaders in Udupi should learn from this.”

The Minister pledged to instruct the Deputy Commissioner to undertake the necessary measures to ensure the land is transferred to Shettigar for residential purposes. This commitment signals a potential resolution to a decades-old predicament and underscores the power of community advocacy in addressing social injustices. The incident serves as a potent reminder of the shared humanity that transcends religious boundaries and the capacity for collective action in support of vulnerable individuals. The case will be closely monitored to ensure the promised intervention is effectively implemented, and Girija Shettigar is finally able to realize her right to secure housing.