‘Making noteworthy efforts to add vigour to state’s development journey’, PM Modi on CM Bhajanlal Sharma’s birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his best wishes to Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on his birthday, praising his efforts to strengthen the state’s development journey and fulfil the aspirations of the youth.

The Prime Minister took to the social media platform X to convey his greetings and appreciation.

“Best wishes to Rajasthan CM Shri Bhajanlal Sharma Ji on his birthday. He is making noteworthy efforts to add vigour to the state’s development journey and fulfil the dreams of the youth. May he be blessed with good health and a long life,” he said.

Bhajanlal Sharma is currently serving as the 14th Chief Minister of Rajasthan, a position he assumed in December 2023. He became a member of the 16th Rajasthan Legislative Assembly after winning the 2023 Assembly elections from the Sanganer constituency. Notably, he took charge as the Chief Minister after becoming an MLA for the first time, a rare political milestone in the state.

Sharma began his political journey with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). At the young age of 27, he was elected as the Sarpanch of his village, marking the start of his grassroots political career. He remained actively involved in public life thereafter and became closely associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Due to his long association with the organisation, he is often regarded as being close to the RSS leadership as well as Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

During his early years in politics, Bhajanlal Sharma actively participated in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement and was jailed for his involvement. Over the years, he took part in several movements across Rajasthan and held various important responsibilities within the RSS. He also played significant roles in organisations such as the BJP, RSS and ABVP, gradually strengthening his political standing.

In 2003, Sharma contested the Assembly elections for the first time from the Nadbai constituency in Bharatpur on a Rajasthan Samajik Nyay Manch (RSNM) ticket. He secured only 5,900 votes and lost his deposit. Prior to this, he had served as the Sarpanch of his village. Despite the early setback, he remained active within the BJP and went on to serve as the party’s General Secretary in Rajasthan four times.

In 1990, he participated in the Kashmir march organised by the ABVP and was arrested along with several others. Later, in 1992, during the Ram Janmabhoomi campaign, he became a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), after which his political career gained momentum.

Sharma was appointed the BJP’s State General Secretary in 2016 and had earlier served as the party’s State Vice President in 2014. During this period, he worked extensively to strengthen the BJP’s organisational base in East Rajasthan. He also played a key role in assisting Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, earning appreciation for his dedication and organisational skills.

Bhajanlal Sharma was chosen by the BJP as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan on December 12, 2023, and officially took oath on December 15, 2023, coinciding with his birthday. He won the Sanganer Assembly seat by a margin of nearly 48,000 votes, defeating Congress candidate Pushpendra Bhardwaj. In the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly elections, the BJP secured 115 of the 200 seats, returning to power in the state.