Chris Martin surprises newlyweds with live performance at their wedding

London: Coldplay frontman Chris Martin left a couple stunned when he gave a surprise live performance at their wedding.

He hopped behind the piano to play a song for the first dance of a happy couple who had just tied the knot at a ceremony in England.

The mother of the groom had contacted the 48-year-old chart-topping star to ask if he would send a video message that could be played during the wedding celebrations. However, Martin revealed he was free on the night in question and would pop down to perform, reports mirror.co.uk.

The wedding took place in Staffordshire with a reception, where family and friends gathered to celebrate the happy couple. When it came to the first dance for the new husband and wife, Martin quietly entered and performed the song “All My Love”.

The owner of the venue revealed that Martin was first approached to make a video, but said he could go all out for the pair.

“Chris got back and said he could go one better. He said I’m free that night, so I’ll come and play the first dance. He didn’t want any introduction, so we said it was the first dance, and he walked in and performed. The bride and groom did know he was coming. It was kept as a surprise for the guests. I don’t think they realised it was him until the end.”

Martin was previously married to American actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who was his wife from 2003 until their divorce in 2016. Despite the pair being megastars, their wedding was a very low-key affair.

They got married in Santa Barbara, California, in December 2003 after picking up their marriage license at the Santa Barbara County courthouse. Reports at the time claimed the couple celebrated their nuptials without any family or friends attending their wedding.

They welcomed their daughter, Apple, the following year, while son Moses, who now performs in a band called People I’ve Met, arrived in April 2006. In 2014, they announced they were “conscious uncoupling” after a decade of marriage but have remained close ever since.

More recently, the musician was romantically involved with American actress Dakota Johnson, 36, whom he began dating in 2017. They went on to become engaged; however, the couple split by June 2025, with reports suggesting several of reasons for their breakup.