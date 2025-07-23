Man Arrested Following Alleged Inappropriate Behavior on KSRTC Bus

Puttur: Mohammed Tauheed, a resident of Mangalore, has been arrested following allegations of inappropriate behavior on a KSRTC bus traveling from Mangalore to Puttur. The incident reportedly occurred on July 22, 2025, at approximately 6:30 PM as the bus arrived in Mani, Bantwal Taluk.

According to a complaint filed with the Puttur Women’s Police Station, the complainant, a college student, was allegedly subjected to inappropriate behavior by Tauheed while traveling home on the KSRTC bus on July 22, 2025. The complainant reportedly confronted the individual and notified her father.

Upon the bus’s arrival at the Puttur KSRTC bus stand, the accused allegedly attempted to flee through the emergency window but was apprehended by the complainant’s father and members of the public. He was subsequently handed over to the police.

A case has been registered at the Puttur Women’s Police Station under Crime No. 56/2025, Section 75 BNS 2023, based on the complaint. Authorities have launched a formal investigation into the allegations, and Mohammed Tauheed remains in police custody pending further investigation.