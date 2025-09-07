Punjab floods: SAD to hold emergency meet tomorrow to discuss relief work

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has called an emergency meeting on Monday in Chandigarh to assess the worsening flood situation in Punjab and chalk out a strategy to assist those affected by the crisis.

The meeting, which will be chaired by SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal at the party headquarters, will review the losses across districts and finalise the party’s coordinated response.

Sharing details on X, senior SAD leader and former Punjab Education Minister Daljit Singh Cheema said, “The Shiromani Akali Dal President S Sukhbir Singh Badal has convened an emergency meeting of District Presidents & All Assembly in-charge’s tomorrow at 2 p.m. at party headquarters in Chandigarh.”

“The party will take feedback from party leaders on the losses suffered by people in different parts of Punjab & will finalise the strategy to help the affected persons in this hour of crisis,” Cheema stated.

He further noted that the party’s grassroots cadres were already active in flood-hit areas but stressed that the scale of devastation required expanded efforts.

“Already the party cadres are working hard on the ground, but keeping in view the magnitude of the problem, the party will further intensify the efforts after taking ground reports,” he added.

Punjab has been reeling under floods for weeks, with widespread damage reported across the state.

According to initial assessments, Punjab has suffered damage worth over Rs 13,000 crore due to the floods since August 17.

The destruction has impacted homes, crops, and infrastructure across multiple districts, with authorities continuing to evaluate the extent of losses.

The relentless rainfall in Punjab and the neighbouring hill states has triggered widespread devastation, affecting almost 2,000 villages across all districts.

Over 4,00,000 people have been impacted, with 43 reported deaths in 14 districts. The agricultural sector has suffered extensively, with 1,72,000 hectares of farmland damaged in 18 districts.

Additionally, infrastructure, homes, and livestock have sustained significant losses.